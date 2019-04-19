Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Semifinals Game 2 - #5 Rail Yard Dawgs at #2 Bulls - 7:30 PM CDT

April 19, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(28-24-4), 5th SPHL, 60 Pts

BIRMINGHAM BULLS

(39-15-2), 2nd SPHL, 80 Pts

SEMIFINALS - GAME 2 (Bulls lead series, 1-0)

Friday - 7:30 PM CDT - Pelham Civic Compex - Pelham, AL

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referees: Eric Krasnichuk, Steven Sailor| Linesmen: Rocco Stachowiak, Chase Wilkinson

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs got a three-point night from Mac Jansen and tied the game three separate times ut could not square things up in the third as they fell to the Birmingham Bulls in game one of the semifinals, 4-3, Thursday night at Berglund Center.

BACKS AGAINST THE WALL: Roanoke enters game two of the series needing a win to stave off elimination and force a winner-take-all game three. The remainder of the series will take place on Birmingham's home ice at the Pelham Civic Complex. The Rail Yard Dawgs went 1-1-2 in their four trips there during the regular season. Birmingham was 21-6-1 at home this season and only lost consecutive home games once when it dropped three straight at home January 19-21.

DOWN A MAN: The SPHL announced on Friday afternoon that Dawgs winger Maxime Guyon has been suspended for two games for his actions in the third period of the game one loss. Guyon was issued a minor penalty for cross checking following a check to the face of Garrett Schmitz after a whistle. Roanoke will have to play a man short in games two and three; it can only dress 15 skaters and two goaltenders instead of the usual 16 and two.

MAC ATTACK: Mac Jansen turned in his second multi-point performance and his third three-point game on the season in the game one loss to Birmingham on Thursday. Jansen tied the game at three with a goal in the final seconds of the second period and had a secondary assist on the two other Roanoke goals. He previously had a three-point game with two goals and an assist in a 4-2 win against Birmingham on December 6, his first game as a Rail Yard Dawg. The rookie winger leads the Dawgs with five points and three goals through three postseason games.

POWERED DOWN: The Rail Yard Dawgs netter their first power play goal of the postseason on Thursday night but converted on only one of their eight chances. Roanoke is just 1-for-15 on the power play thus far this postseason, a success rate of 6.7%.

SNAP SHOTS: The Rail Yard Dawgs are 0-1 all-time in elimination games. They fell to Peoria in Game 2 of the Challenge Round, 4-1, to end their 2017-18 season...Birmingham won both of its home games in the opening round against Fayetteville and dating back to the regular season it has won eight of its last nine games at home. The lone loss was a 3-2 Dawgs win in the regular season finale on April 6...Josh Nenadal's ten-minute misconduct after his fight in the third period on Thursday was for an equipment violation- his fight strap was not secured and his jersey came off during the fight.

UP NEXT: The decisive game three, if necessary, is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM CDT at the Pelham Civic Complex.

