Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Semifinals Game 1 - #5 Rail Yard Dawgs vs #2 Bulls - 7:05 PM

April 18, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(28-24-4), 5th SPHL, 60 Pts

BIRMINGHAM BULLS

(39-15-2), 2nd SPHL, 80 Pts

SEMIFINALS - GAME 1

Thursday - 7:05 PM - Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referees: Cameron Fleming, Zane Stout| Linesmen: Chad Fuller, Eric McDonald

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs jumped out to a 4-0 lead and withstood a late surge as they held on to defeat the Peoria Rivermen, 4-3, in Game 2 of the Challenge Round on Saturday night at the Owens Center. Roanoke's victory eliminated the top-seeded Rivermen and vaulted itself into the semifinals of the President's Cup Playoffs.

ON TO THE NEXT ONE: Roanoke now turns its attention to the highest remaining seed in the President's Cup Playoffs, the Birmingham Bulls. The Bulls advanced to the semis by way of a 2-1 series win over the eight seed, the Fayetteville Marksmen. Birmingham lost its only road game of the series, 4-0, before returning home for a pair of wins. The Rail Yard Dawgs faced the Bulls seven times in the regular season and went 3-2-2, including a 2-1-0 mark at Berglund Center. Three of the seven meetings were decided by two goals and the other four were one-goal games.

SUPERMAN'S KRYPTONITE?: Birmingham goaltender Mavric Parks put up an MVP-caliber regular season with a 30-9-2 record, a league-leading .933 SV% and 2.28 GAA. In six games against the Dawgs, however, Parks went 3-3-0 with a 2.65 GAA and a .908 SV%. He only had worse numbers against one other team, the Huntsville Havoc, against whom he was 2-3-0 with a 4.75 GAA and .889 SV% in five games. Parks turned in a 2.01 GAA and .934 SV% in the first round against Fayetteville, capped by a 40-save shutout in the Bulls 5-0 win in Game 3 on Sunday. He was named the league's goaltender of the year on Wednesday.

HOME ICE ADVANTAGE: The Dawgs won their only home game of the opening round and, dating back to the regular season, have now won six of their last seven on Berglund Center Ice. Roanoke went 16-11-1 at home this season while Birmingham was 18-9-1 on the road.

JUMP ON 'EM: A key to the Rail Yard Dawgs Challenge Round victory over the Peoria Rivermen was starting fast- the Dawgs scored first in both games and took a 4-0 lead in the decisive Game 2 win. Roanoke went 22-10-3 in the regular season when it scored the game's first goal.

SNAP SHOTS: Six different Roanoke skaters are tied for the postseason team lead with two points and all but three of the Dawgs who suited up in the Peoria series recorded a point...Mac Jansen paced the Rail Yard Dawgs with eight points (4 G, 4 A) in seven games against Birmingham during the regular season...Jacob Caffrey had a 2.22 GAA and .923 SV% in four games versus Birmingham, his second-best numbers against any team this season. He was only better against the Pensacola Ice Flyers (1.47 GAA, .947 SV%).

UP NEXT: Game two of the best-of-three series is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 PM CDT at the Pelham Civic Complex. Game three, if necessary, would also be in Pelham on Saturday at 7:00 PM CDT.

