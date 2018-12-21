Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (9-9-0) at Marksmen (7-9-3) - 7:00 PM

ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(9-9-0), T-5th SPHL, 18 Pts

FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN

(7-9-3), 7th SPHL, 17 Pts

Friday - 7:00 PM

Crown Coliseum - Fayetteville, NC

Referee: Logan Gruhl| Linesmen: Joseph Johnson, Chase Wilkinson

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs jumped out to a 3-1 lead after a goal early in the second period before the Fayetteville Marksmen scored twice to force overtime and eventually a shootout. Steve Mele and Cody Dion each scored in the shootout, Jacob Caffrey made 26 saves on 29 shots and stopped four of five shootout attempts and the Dawgs beat the Marksmen, 4-3, Saturday night at Berglund Center.

HERE COME THE DAWGS: Roanoke's shootout win on Friday was its third straight victory and the fourth win in its last five games. Prior to this stretch, the Rail Yard Dawgs had only won back-to-back games once this season. They have not been dominating wins - the Dawgs are only outscoring their opponents a combined 11-7 in the three games. But the Rail Yard Dawgs find their record at .500 for the first time since they were 5-5-0 on November 24.

MARKSMEN STRUGGLING: Fayetteville is heading in the opposite direction of the Rail Yard Dawgs in the last two weeks - it is winless in its past four games. Fayetteville last won on December 1 when it beat Peoria in overtime, 4-3, and it has been outscored, 19-9, during the current stretch.

IN EXTRA TIME: Roanoke's 4-3 shootout win over Fayetteville on Friday represented the third time this season it needed to play past regulation and the first time it required a shootout. The Dawgs improved to 3-0 overall in OT and 1-0 in the shootout. Roanoke was 11-4 in OT and 5-1 in shootouts during the 2017-18 season.

YOU AGAIN?: Friday is the second of four consecutive games that the Rail Yard Dawgs and Marksmen will play against one another. The two teams are scheduled to meet 13 times during the regular season. Roanoke is 2-3-0 against Fayetteville and Cody Dion leads the way offensively with six points (3 G, 3 A). Marksmen captain Jake Hauswirth also has three goals and three assists over his five games against the Dawgs. In his 14 games against the rest of the league he has no goals and three assists.

BALANCED OFFENSE: Roanoke's scoresheet has been extraordinarily balanced this season - seven players have 12 points or more. The Dawgs offense is currently led by Colin Murray who has 15 points, eight goals and seven assists, in 18 games. Four of his eight goals have been scored in the five games against the Marksmen this season.

PENALTIES LIVE: The Rail Yard Dawgs penalty kill now sits at 75%, last in the league. Roanoke allowed power play goals in its last four games and has gone 12-for-18 on the PK in that stretch.

UP NEXT: The Dawgs will return home on Saturday night to tangle again with the Fayetteville Marksmen. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Berglund Center.

