Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (9-16-5) at Ice Flyers (18-5-6) - 8:05 PM

Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (9-16-5) at Ice Flyers (18-5-6)

January 25, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL)





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(9-16-5), T-9th SPHL, 23 Pts

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS

(18-5-6), 3rd SPHL, 42 Pts

Saturday - 8:05 PM

Pensacola Bay Center - Pensacola, FL

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Kevin Corbett| Linesmen: Darek Kalisz, Patrick Giles

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs allowed three goals in the first period and never climbed out of the hole as they were shut out by the Huntsville Havoc, 5-0, Friday night at the Von Braun Center.

OFFENSE WANTED: The Rail Yard Dawgs were shut out for the second time this season on Friday night. Both of those shutouts have occurred in their past five games. Roanoke has only scored a total of five goals in those five games, a stretch during which it has gone 1-3-1. For the season, the Dawgs are averaging 2.5 goals per game, good for ninth in the ten-team SPHL. They will face a stingy Pensacola defense on Saturday night; the Ice Flyers have held opponents to 2.3 goals per game, the second-best goal-scoring defense in the league.

FROM FOE TO FRIEND: The Rail Yard Dawgs made a trade on Tuesday; they acquired forward Marcus Ortiz from the Macon Mayhem in exchange for forward Colton Wolter. Ortiz joins the Dawgs having put up 11 goals and four assists over 31 games for Macon. The third-year pro spent the majority of his first two seasons with the Knoxville Ice Bears and in 18 career games against Roanoke he had seven goals, nine assists and 59 penalty minutes. Ortiz made his Roanoke debut on Friday and had five shots on goal in the loss.

HOME VS ROAD: The Rail Yard Dawgs have been a vastly superior team at home as opposed to on the road, especially as of late. For the season, Roanoke is 3-11-2 on the road and 6-5-3 at home. It is 1-7-1 in its last nine road games and 6-1-2 in its last nine at home.

THE MATCHUP: Saturday marks the third game of the season between Roanoke and Pensacola, all of which will have taken place at the Pensacola Bay Center. The Dawgs made a weekend trip to Pensacola for their first two games of the season and fell in OT, 3-2, then in regulation, 2-1. The Ice Flyers will come to Roanoke for two games next weekend. Brant Sherwood had a goal and an assist to lead the Dawgs in their previous trip. He played 31 games for the Ice Flyers in the 2018-19 season.

ODDS AND ENDS: Former Rail Yard Dawgs goaltender Stephen Klein was on the Ice Flyers roster until Friday when he was called up to the ECHL Orlando Solar Bears. Klein had played two games for Pensacola and was 1-0-1 with a 1.92 GAA and .947 SV%...the Rail Yard Dawgs allowed 24 shots in the first period on Friday, tied for the most they had allowed in a single period this season.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will play three games in three nights next weekend, beginning with a Thursday night date in Huntsville. Puck drop at the Von Braun Center is scheduled for 8:00 PM. The Dawgs will then return to Roanoke for Friday and Saturday night affairs against the Ice Flyers.

