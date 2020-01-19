Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (8-15-5) vs Mayhem (9-17-4) - 3:05 PM

January 19, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(8-15-5), 10th SPHL, 21 Pts

MACON MAYHEM

(9-17-4), 9th SPHL, 22 Pts

Sunday - 3:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Nolan Bloyer| Linesmen: Thomas Josephson, Anthony Legotti

LAST TIME OUT: Josh Cousineau scored with 31 seconds remaining to force overtime and Shawn Lynch knocked in the game-winner in OT as the Macon Mayhem came from behind late to beat the Rail Yard Dawgs in OT, 3-2, Saturday night at Berglund Center. CJ Stubbs and Lincoln Griffin each had a goal and an assist and Austyn Roudebush made 32 saves on 35 shots in his first start as a Rail Yard Dawg.

HALFWAY THERE: The Rail Yard Dawgs have now played 28 of their 56 scheduled regular season games. Roanoke has gone 5-5-3 at home and 3-10-2 on the road. The Dawgs hit the halfway point of their home schedule on Sunday afternoon.

STANDINGS CHECK: At the halfway point of their season, the Rail Yard Dawgs find themselves at the bottom of the SPHL standings. Roanoke enters play with 21 points but is only two points out of the eighth and final playoff spot. There are also only three points separating the seventh-place Quad City Storm from the Dawgs in tenth.

STRONG FIRST START: Austyn Roudebush made his first appearance as a Rail Yard Dawg in relief on Friday night and then got his first start on Saturday. He stopped all 12 shots he faced on Friday and made 32 saves on 35 shots in the OT loss on Saturday. Roudebush was signed on Thursday following the call-up of Jake Theut. He had been 11-11-2 with a 2.73 GAA and .927 SV% in the FPHL with the Mentor Ice Breakers.

IN EXTRA TIME: Saturday was the ninth Rail Yard Dawgs game this season that has gone to OT and Roanoke fell to 4-5 during those games. Three of those four wins have come in shootouts - the Rail Yard Dawgs are 1-4 when the game is decided during the three-on-three portion of OT.

IN THE BOX: The Rail Yard Dawgs were tagged with 29 penalty minutes on 13 infractions and were forced to face a season-high eight power plays on Saturday night. Roanoke killed off seven of those power plays, also a season-high. Brad Riccardi had 11 penalty minutes and Josh Nenadal 10, both of which were career-highs.

ODDS AND ENDS: CJ Stubbs' two-point game on Saturday was his team-leading sixth of the season and his second against Macon. Stubbs surpassed Colton Wolter for the team lead in points with 20...this will be the first of three Sunday games the Rail Yard Dawgs will play this season and the only that will take place at home...Roanoke went 1-for-2 on the power play and has now converted on 24.4% of its power plays on home ice.

UP NEXT: Roanoke will hit the road for a split weekend that begins on Friday night in Huntsville against the Havoc. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 PM at the Von Braun Center. Following that, the Dawgs will head down to Florida for a Saturday night date with the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.