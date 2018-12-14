Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (7-9-0) at Ice Bears (7-6-2) - 7:30 PM

December 14, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(7-9-0), 7th SPHL, 14 Pts

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS

(7-6-2), T-4th SPHL, 16 Pts

Friday, December 13, 2018 - 7:30 PM

Knoxville Civic Coliseum - Knoxville, TN

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Andrew Rasky | Linesmen: Patrick Giles, Derek Howard

LAST TIME OUT: Cody Dion scored twice, Jacob Caffrey made 23 saves on 25 shots and the Rail Yard Dawgs dropped the Macon Mayhem, 4-2, Saturday night at the Macon Centreplex.

EXIT ARMSTRONG: Dawgs defenseman Travis Armstrong was called up to the ECHL's Reading Royals on Thursday. Armstrong had opened the season in the ECHL with the Kalamazoo Wings and joined the Dawgs last month after Kalamazoo cut him loose. In six games for Roanoke, Armstrong had four assists and was +1.

ECO TO THE 'E': Roanoke lost another skater to the ECHL on Friday as Michael Economos was called up to the Utah Grizzlies. Economos has a goal and six assists and is +2 in 16 games for the Dawgs. He is also tied for the team lead with three fighting majors. Economos is in his second season as a pro out of Plymouth State University and will be making his first appearance in the ECHL.

DAWGS CALL DIBS ON NIEMINEN: The Rail Yard Dawgs made one addition to their roster this week when they claimed forward Zach Nieminen off waivers from the Huntsville Havoc. Nieminen opened with Huntsville and had three goals and one assist over ten games before being released on Tuesday. Nieminen also played three games for the Havoc last season after finishing his college career at Buffalo State. Following the subtraction of Travis Armstrong and Michael Economos, Nieminen's addition brings Roanoke's active roster to ten forwards, five defensemen and two goalies.

MELE'S MILESTONE: Steve Mele appeared in his 100th game as a Rail Yard Dawg on Saturday night in Macon. Mele is the only remaining player from the Dawgs original roster in the 2016-17 season. Over his 100 games for Roanoke, he has 34 goals and 58 assists including four goals and eight assists in 14 games this year. Mele is second in franchise history in games played, trailing only his former teammate and the Dawgs' original captain, Nick Schneider, who played in 110 games for Roanoke. Overall, Mele has played in 248 games across the SPHL, CHL and ECHL during his pro career.

LOG JAM: The SPHL standings feature a remarkable log jam from fourth to ninth place as only four point separate the fourth-place team from the ninth. Knoxville currently sits tied for fourth with 16 points and Roanoke is alone in seventh just two points behind. Two wins this weekend could put the Dawgs as high as fourth place in the league and a pair of losses could drop them as far as ninth.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will return home for their annual Teddy Bear Toss game, presented by Allstate Gillespie Agencies, on Saturday at Berglund Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

