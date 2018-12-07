Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (6-8-0) at Mayhem (12-2-2) - 7:30 PM

December 7, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(6-8-0), 7th SPHL, 12 Pts

MACON MAYHEM

(12-2-2), T-1st SPHL, 26 Pts

Friday - 7:30 PM

Macon Coliseum - Macon, GA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Steven Hoshaw | Linesmen: Dan Huntington, Ryan Bray

LAST TIME OUT: Mac Jansen had two goals and an assist, Tanner Creel made 25 saves and Travis Armstrong dished out a pair of assists as the Rail Yard Dawgs ran through the Birmingham Bulls, 4-2, Thursday night at Berglund Center. Roanoke's

win snapped a three-game losing streak and handed Birmingham only its second loss of the season.

ENTER CREEL: Tanner Creel was returned from the ECHL's Reading Royals on Monday and Ben Myers was released as a counter. Creel did not play during his week with Reading. He got the nod in net on Thursday and made 25 saves on 27 shots during Roanoke's 4-2 win over Birmingham.

EXIT ADAMS: Dawgs defenseman Alex Adams was called up to the ECHL's Maine Mariners on Thursday. Adams had played one game in Maine at the beginning of the season before joining the SPHL ranks with the Knoxville Ice Bears and eventually the Rail Yard Dawgs. He has three assists and is +1 in five games for Roanoke.

MURRAY'S MILESTONE: Colin Murray will appear in his 200th career professional game on Friday in Macon. Murray has played in 133 games in the ECHL and 66 in the SPHL with the Dawgs. He is currently in his fifth pro season out of Castleton State College in Vermont. In 14 games for Roanoke this season, Murray has six goals and seven assists.

POWER OUTAGE: The Rail Yard Dawgs went 2-for-3 on the power play during their 4-2 win over Huntsville on November 23, raising their power play percentage to 25%, at the time the best mark in the SPHL. Since then, the Dawgs have gone a combined 0-for-17 in their past four games, and their power play mark has moved the 17.5%, seventh in the league.

MACON LOST A GEM: Macon goaltender Jordan Ruby was called up to the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers on Tuesday. Ruby was 8-2-2 with a 1.90 GAA and .941 SV% before the Nailers came calling. In three starts against the Dawgs he was 3-0-0 with a 1.33 GAA and .956 SV%

MAC ATTACK: Mac Jansen put up three points, two goals and an assist, and scored what was the eventual game-winner during Roanoke's 4-2 win over Birmingham on Thursday. It has just his second game as a Dawg- Jansen signed with the team last weekend and played in Saturday's loss to Macon. The rookie had previously played six games with Knoxville where he had one assist and five games in the FHL with the Watertown Wolves, where he registered a goal and nine assists.

UP NEXT: The Dawgs will finish out their three-in-three stretch on Saturday night again in Macon against the Mayhem. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 PM at the Macon Coliseum.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.