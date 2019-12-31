Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (5-13-3) vs Marksmen (13-3-4) - 6:05 PM

December 31, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(5-13-3), 10th SPHL, 13 Pts

FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN

(13-3-4), 3rd SPHL, 30 Pts

Tuesday - 6:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: JR Stragar| Linesmen: Mitchell Hunt, Joe Johnson

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs took a first period lead on a goal from Austin Daae but the Peoria Rivermen stormed back and eventually defeated the Dawgs, 5-2, Saturday night at Carver Arena. Peoria's margin of victory was inflated by two empty net goals in the final minute and a half.

A TRADITION CONTINUES: Tuesday marks the fourth time in four seasons that the Rail Yard Dawgs will have hosted a game on New Year's Eve. Roanoke is 0-2-1 in their three previous New Year's Eve games. Tuesday is the first time the Dawgs will play somebody other than the Knoxville Ice Bears on New Year's Eve.

GOALTENDER SHUFFLE: The Rail Yard Dawgs signed a familiar face in Henry Dill on Monday and placed Ian Sylves on team suspension while he elects to take time away from the game for physical health reasons. Dill played seven games for the Rail Yard Dawgs in the 2018-19 season and was with the team for its run to the semifinals in the 2019 postseason. He opened the 2019-20 season with the FPHL's Carolina Thunderbirds and was 9-1-1 with three shutouts, a 1.72 GAA and .938 SV%. At the time of his signing, Dill was the FPHL leader in wins, shutouts and SV%. The Dawgs also added Roanoke local Mark Shifflett as an emergency backup goaltender with Jake Theut still sidelined following a collision initiated by former Rail Yard Dawg Cody Dion on Friday.

FLIPPING THE SCRIPT: Roanoke opened its season series against Fayetteville 0-5-0 but has turned things around in the past two meetings. The Rail Yard Dawgs have beaten the Marksmen in each of their last two tries, 3-1 on December 12, and 2-1 in a shootout on December 21. Counting Tuesday night's game, the Dawgs have five clashes with the Marksmen remaining on their schedule.

POWER OUTAGE: The Rail Yard Dawgs went 0-for-6 on the power play on Saturday and are now without a power play goal in their last 24 chances. Roanoke last scored a power play goal in its 3-1 win over Fayetteville on December 12. After that game, the Dawgs were second in the SPHL on the power play at 25%. They are now fourth at 17.7%.

ODDS AND ENDS: Matt O'Dea scored in the second period on Saturday, his first professional goal...Mac Jansen's point streak came to an end on Saturday at eight games. It tied Jackson Brewer's eight-game streak from 2016 for the longest in franchise history...Colton Wolter had an assist on Saturday and now has points in each of his last four games. Wolter has four goals and two assists during said streak.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will play a split home-and-home weekend with the Fayetteville Marksmen beginning on Friday night at home. Puck drop at Berglund Center is scheduled for 7:05 PM. Counting Tuesday, Roanoke's next three games will be played against Fayetteville.

