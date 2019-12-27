Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (5-11-3) at Rivermen (14-2-3) - 8:15 PM

December 27, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(5-11-3), 10th SPHL, 13 Pts

PEORIA RIVERMEN

(14-2-3), 1st SPHL, 31 Pts

Friday - 8:15 PM

Carver Arena - Peoria, IL

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Ted Anstett| Linesmen: Mitchell Hunt, Quinn Schafer

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs and Fayetteville Marksmen dueled to a 1-1 tie after 65 minutes and eventually it was Roanoke who came away with the shootout victory, 2-1, Saturday night at Berglund Center. Jake Theut made 33 saves on 34 shots and stopped four of five shootout attempts in the win. Both Travis Armstrong and Mac Jansen scored in the shootout and Brandon Wahlin netted his first goal as a Dawg in the second period.

REMEMBER WHEN?: Friday marks the first meeting of the season between the Rivermen and Rail Yard Dawgs and the first time the two teams have met since Roanoke swept Peoria out of the Challenge Round of the 2018-19 President's Cup Playoffs. The Rivermen set a league record with a 40-7-9 record and 89 points and then chose the Rail Yard Dawgs as their first round opponent. Roanoke defeated Peoria, 4-3, in both games and bounced the top seed Rivermen from the postseason.

TURNCOATS: Peoria's roster features two of Roanoke's top offensive performers from the 2018-19 season in Jordan Carvalho and Cody Dion. Both Carvalho and Dion heavily considered retirement before ultimately signing with the Rivermen in the offseason. Carvalho had nine goals and 35 assists in 56 games for Roanoke last season while Dion netted 17 goals with 10 assists in 46 games. Both men had skated for Peoria in the past; Carvalho played 46 games for the Rivermen in 2017-18 and Dion had been on their roster from 2015-18. Peoria also employs Zach Nieminen, who had seven goals and nine assists in 34 games for Roanoke during the 2018-19 season, and Paul Fregeau, who played four games for the Dawgs in 2017-18.

KEEPING IT THEUT: Rail Yard Dawgs goaltender Jake Theut has now won three of his last four starts and has allowed only one goal in each of those three wins. The rookie backstop is sixth in the SPHL with a .921 save percentage and seventh with a 2.57 GAA.

TOUGH PLACE TO PLAY: In nine regular season games at Carver Arena, the Rail Yard Dawgs franchise is 1-7-2. Roanoke went 0-3-0 in Peoria in the 2018-19 regular season.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Rail Yard Dawgs have had back-to-back games go to a shootout and are now 2-2 in four shootout games this season...Brandon Wahlin's shorthanded goal in the second was the fourth of the season for Roanoke who is now in a four-way tie for most shorthanded goals in the league...the Dawgs power play is still second in the league at 20.1% but they have not scored on their last 12 chances and have been held without a power play goal for three straight games.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs and Rivermen will finish the weekend set on Saturday night in Peoria. Puck drop at Carver Arena is scheduled for 8:15 PM.

Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2019

