Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (3-10-2) vs Marksmen (11-2-1) - 7:05 PM

December 12, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(3-10-2), T-9th SPHL, 6 Pts

FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN

(11-2-1), T-2nd SPHL, 23 Pts

Thursday - 7:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Billy Lyons| Linesmen: Alex Karabetsos, Anthony Legotti

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs raced out to a 2-0 lead in the first period and ultimately cruised to a 6-1 win over the Knoxville Ice Bears, Saturday night at Berglund Center. CJ Stubbs and Jeff Jones each had a goal and two assists and the Dawgs got goals from six different skaters en route to their first win on home ice this season.

SAVE THE PUCK: Rail Yard Dawgs goaltender Jake Theut made 28 saves on 29 shots and earned his first professional victory in the 6-1 win over Knoxville on Saturday. Theut's record improved to 1-3-1 over his six appearances and he now has a 2.96 GAA and a save percentage of .916. Theut is in his first professional season out of a college career split between Northeastern University and the University of Alabama-Huntsville.

FREQUENT FOE: Thursday represents the sixth of 12 scheduled meetings between the Rail Yard Dawgs and Marksmen this season. Roanoke has gone 0-5-0 against Fayetteville to date and has fallen, 5-1 and 4-3, in their two home games vs the Marksmen. The next four games between the Dawgs and Marksmen will take place in Roanoke.

HITTING HIS STRIDE: CJ Stubbs tallied a goal and two assists on Saturday night and now has eight points (2 G, 6 A) in his last three games. Prior to this stretch, Stubbs had been held without a point in four straight games and had one assist in his previous eight games.

FRIENDLY CONFINES: Roanoke's win over Knoxville on Saturday was its first on home ice and pushed its record at Berglund Center to 1-4-1. Thursday is the third game of four in a row and five of six that will take place at home.

SPECIAL SPECIAL TEAMS: The Rail Yard Dawgs' power play has been strong throughout the season - it sits at 23.5%, second best in the SPHL. Roanoke has a power play goal in all but three of its games this season. The penalty kill is trending back upwards after a brief blip as well as Roanoke killed off all six penalties it committed on Saturday night against Knoxville. The Dawgs had been just 7-for-12 on the PK in their previous two games.

ODDS AND ENDS: The game between the Rail Yard Dawgs and Marksmen is the only one that will take place in the SPHL on Thursday night...the Rail Yard Dawgs had four players with multiple points on Saturday night, the most in a single game this season...Mac Jansen scored in the third period on Saturday and now has goals in three straight games.

UP NEXT: The Dawgs will take Friday off before returning to Berglund Center ice on Saturday to host the Knoxville Ice Bears. It's Teddy Bear Toss night and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

