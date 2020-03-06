Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (15-22-7) at Storm (15-19-7) - 8:10 PM

March 6, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(15-22-7), T-9th SPHL, 37 Pts

QUAD CITY STORM

(15-19-7), T-9th SPHL, 37 Pts

Friday - 8:10 PM

TaxSlayer Center - Moline, IL

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Scott McClement| Linesmen: Alex Karabetsos, Aaron McCrary

LAST TIME OUT: CJ Stubbs scored on the power play in the first period but that was all the Rail Yard Dawgs could manage and they were edged by the Fayetteville Marksmen, 2-1, Saturday night at the Crown Coliseum. Austyn Roudebush made 28 saves on 30 shots faced in the loss.

BANG THE GAVEL: The SPHL tagged the Rail Yard Dawgs with four suspensions on Tuesday, stemming from postgame altercations between the Dawgs and Fayetteville Marksmen following Saturday's 2-1 loss. Head coach Dan Bremner, defenseman and captain Travis Armstrong and forward Brant Sherwood were each suspended for one game and defenseman Jake Schultz for five. Bremner, Armstrong and Sherwood will each miss Friday's game against the Storm and assistant coach Cal Miska will serve as head coach in Bremner's absence.

REVOLVING DOOR: The transaction wire was busy during the week for the Rail Yard Dawgs who lost the services of Dominic Blad and Evan Lindquist, both of whom returned to Western New England University to finish their final semesters. Roanoke replaced them in part by signing defenseman Liam O'Sullivan to an amateur tryout contract and defenseman Henry Hearon and forward Brady Heppner to standard contracts. All three of those men are fresh out of college for their first pro games; O'Sullivan comes from Saint Anselm College, Hearon from Trine University and Heppner from Saint John's University.

ONE MORE TRANSACTION: The Dawgs made one more move on Friday, signing rookie forward Kyle Wagner from the college ranks and waiving forward Jo Osaka. Wagner joins the Dawgs after finishing his college career at Saint John's University where he was a teammate of Brady Heppner.

DO OR DIE: Roanoke enters the weekend tied with the Storm for ninth place in the SPHL with 37 points. Both teams are one point out of a playoff spot, trailing the Birmingham Bulls and Macon Mayhem who are tied for seventh with 38 points. Seven of the Rail Yard Dawgs' next eight games will take place against the Storm or Bulls.

ODDS AND ENDS: Six of the Rail Yard Dawgs last seven games and 26 of their 44 this season have been decided by one goal. Roanoke is 10-9-7 in one-goal games this season...the Rail Yard Dawgs are 2-1-0 in franchise history against the Storm with every game having taken place in the Quad Cities...Roanoke is 23-for-24 on the penalty kill during its last five games

UP NEXT: The Dawgs and Storm will again clash on Saturday night in the Quad Cities. Puck drop at TaxSlayer Center is scheduled for 8:10 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.