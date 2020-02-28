Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (14-21-7) at Marksmen (28-5-8) - 7:00 PM

February 28, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(14-21-7), 10th SPHL, 35 Pts

FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN

(28-5-8), T-1st SPHL, 64 Pts

Friday - 7:00 PM

Crown Coliseum - Fayetteville, N.C.

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Nolan Bloyer| Linesmen: Steve Elias, Stephen Corby

LAST TIME OUT: A Jeff Jones power play goal tied the score in the third period but the Peoria Rivermen struck with less than five minutes to play and ultimately beat the Rail Yard Dawgs, 2-1, Saturday night at Berglund Center. Henry Dill made 32 saves on 34 shots in the loss, which snapped a four-game point streak for Roanoke.

THE SEASON SERIES: The Rail Yard Dawgs and Marksmen will meet for two games in Fayetteville over the weekend, the 11th and 12th of the season between the two teams. Roanoke went 0-5-0 in the first five matchups but is 4-0-1 in the last five. The past four times the Dawgs and Marksmen met, the game has been decided in overtime or a shootout.

FRESH BLOOD: Roanoke shuffled its roster during the week and brought in forward Ty Kraus on an amateur tryout contract and forward Dominic Blad and defenseman Evan Lindquist to standard player contracts. Both Blad and Lindquist just finished their college careers at Western New England University, where they had been teammates with current Rail Yard Dawg Matt O'Dea during the 2018-19 season. Kraus also just completed his college career and joins the Dawgs from Northland College.

PACK YOUR BAGS: Friday marks the first of seven consecutive games that the Rail Yard Dawgs will play on the road. The Dawgs will not have another home game until March 19 while Berglund Center removes ice for other events. Roanoke is 6-12-3 on the road this season and the upcoming seven road games will be its final seven road games of the regular season. The Rail Yard Dawgs will play their final seven games of the regular season at home following this extended road swing.

LEAGUE HONORS IN NET: Rail Yard Dawgs goaltender Austyn Roudebush was named SPHL Player of the week on Tuesday. Roudebush went 1-0-1 in two starts against the Peoria Rivermen over the weekend and stopped 57 of 60 shots faced. He is now 3-1-2 with a 2.17 GAA and .928 SV% in nine appearances with the Dawgs.

ODDS AND ENDS: Jeff Jones scored Roanoke's lone goal on Saturday, following up a two-goal performance in the Dawgs' 5-1 win on Friday. He leads the team with 15 goals, seven shy of the team's single season record of 22 that he matched in the 2018-19 season...the Rail Yard Dawgs went 1-for-4 on the power play on Saturday and now have power play goals in six of their past seven games...Roanoke also killed off all 14 of the penalties that it committed over its past three games.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs and Marksmen will meet for the final time this season on Saturday night. Puck drop at the Crown Coliseum is scheduled for 6:00 PM.

