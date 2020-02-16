Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (12-20-6) at Havoc (24-12-3) - 6:00 PM

ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(12-20-6), 10th SPHL, 30 Pts

HUNTSVILLE HAVOC

(24-12-3), 4th SPHL, 51 Pts

Sunday - 6:00 PM

Von Braun Center - Huntsville, AL

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Dan Grimaudo| Linesmen: Mitchell Hunt, Dan Huntington

LAST TIME OUT: Marcus Ortiz tied the game in the third period with his second goal of the night but Knoxville's Josh Pietrantonio scored on the power play in the final minute of overtime and the Ice Bears beat the Rail Yard Dawgs, 4-3, Saturday night at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Ortiz had two goals in the OT loss and Austin Daae had a goal and an assist.

TWICE IS NICE: Marcus Ortiz scored twice in the overtime loss on Saturday night, his first two goals as a Rail Yard Dawg. He had 11 goals with the Macon Mayhem before being traded to the Dawgs on January 21. In nine games for Roanoke he has two goals and two assists. Ortiz's two-goal game was the ninth of the season for the Rail Yard Dawgs, who have not had a player record a hat trick this year.

FORGETFUL FEBRUARY: The Rail Yard Dawgs fell to 0-4-1 in February on Saturday night and they have been outscored, 19-10, during those five games. This is on the heels of what had been the Dawgs' most successful month of the season to date; they went 7-3-1 in January.

FIRE AWAY: Roanoke hurled 39 shots on goal in the 4-3 overtime loss on Saturday, the most shots they have had in a single game this year. A high volume of shots has not translated to wins for the Dawgs, however, as they are only 1-5-2 in games during which they outshoot an opponent.

THE SEASON SERIES: Sunday is the fifth of seven meetings between the Rail Yard Dawgs and Havoc this season and the fourth and final that will take place in Huntsville. Roanoke is 1-2-1 against the Havoc this year including a 1-2-0 mark at the Von Braun Center. Jeff Jones leads the way for the Dawgs with a goal and two assists in the five games and in their last trip to Huntsville, Henry Dill made 31 saves on 32 shots in a 2-1 Roanoke win on January 30.

IN EXTRA TIME: Saturday was the 11th Rail Yard Dawgs game this season to go to overtime. Roanoke is now 5-6 during those games and 2-5 when the game ends in the 3-on-3 portion.

ODDS AND ENDS: Huntsville has won five of its last six games and is coming off of wins over Birmingham, 8-3 and 3-0, on Friday and Saturday respectively...thanks in part to those Havoc wins over the Bulls, the Dawgs enter Sunday two points out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the SPHL...Austin Daae's two-point night on Saturday was his first multi-point game as a Rail Yard Dawg. Daae now has five goals and five assists in 23 games for Roanoke.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will return home to Roanoke for three games in three nights against the Peoria Rivermen on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Thursday is a Thirsty Thursday with two dollar beers all night along with Disney trivia. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Berglund Center.

