Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (12-18-5) vs Mayhem (10-20-6) - 7:05 PM

February 8, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(12-18-5), T-8th SPHL, 29 Pts

MACON MAYHEM

(10-20-6), 10th SPHL, 26 Pts

Saturday - 7:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Trevor Wohlford| Linesmen: Matt Fox, Cameron McCambridge

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs fell in a 3-0 hole and couldn't climb out as they were beaten by the Knoxville Ice Bears, 3-1, Friday night at Berglund Center. CJ Stubbs scored in the third period to get the Dawgs on the board and Henry Dill made 30 saves on 33 shots faced in the loss.

SHIPPING UP TO NORFOLK: CJ Stubbs was called up to the ECHL by the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday morning. Stubbs heads across the state to Hampton Roads for what will be his first career appearance in the ECHL. The rookie winger has appeared in 31 games for Roanoke and has nine goals, 14 assists and a +2 plus/minus rating.

LEAGUE HONORS FOR THE GOALIES: The SPHL announced on Tuesday that Rail Yard Dawgs goaltenders Henry Dill and Austyn Roudebush had been named SPHL Players of the Week. The duo combined for 92 saves on 95 shots last week, helping the Dawgs to a 2-1-0 mark. In his lone start, Roudebush threw up a 29-save shutout in a 1-0 win over Pensacola on Friday. Dill made 31 saves on 32 shots in a 2-1 win on Thursday and stopped 32 of 34 in the loss on Saturday. The goalie tandem earned the team's first player of the week honor since Eric Witzel in February of 2018.

A REUNION OF SORTS: Saturday's game marks the first between the Rail Yard Dawgs and Mayhem since the teams swapped Colton Wolter and Marcus Ortiz on January 21. Wolter has four goals and is -2 since joining the Mayhem while Ortiz has two assists, a fight and is -1. The Mayhem also signed former Rail Yard Dawgs goaltender Michael Stiliadis on Thursday. Stiliadis went 0-3-0 with a 4.05 GAA and .908 SV% in his time with the Rail Yard Dawgs and his next appearance with Macon will be his first. Additionally, Macon employs former Dawgs defenseman Vojtech Zemlicka, who has skated against Roanoke twice since joining Macon in December.

THE MATCHUP: Saturday is the final meeting between the Rail Yard Dawgs and Mayhem this season. Roanoke is 2-0-2 against Macon and in the last meeting between the two, Henry Dill made 29 saves as the Dawgs shut out the Mayhem, 2-0.

ODDS AND ENDS: Roanoke's offensive woes continued on Friday and it now has just 13 goals in its last ten games. The Dawgs have gone 4-5-1 during that stretch...following Saturday, the Rail Yard Dawgs will play 10 of their next 13 games on the road before finishing with their final seven games at home...Saturday is Marvel Super Hero Night and the team will wear a different specialty jersey in each period.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will play three road games in three nights next weekend, beginning on Friday night in Knoxville. Puck drop is set for 7:35 PM at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The Dawgs will also play in Knoxville on that Saturday night before closing out the weekend on Sunday in Huntsville.

