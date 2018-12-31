Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (12-11-0) vs Ice Bears (11-8-3) - 6:05 PM

December 31, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(12-11-0), 6th SPHL, 24 Pts

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS

(11-8-3), 5th SPHL, 25 Pts

Monday - 6:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Billy Lyons| Linesmen: Joseph Johnson, Thomas Josephson

LAST TIME OUT: Steve Mele, Zach Nieminen and Travis Armstrong each scored, Jacob Caffrey made 24 saves and the Rail Yard Dawgs defeated the Macon Mayhem, 3-2, Saturday night at Berglund Center.

FRESH BLOOD: Roanoke added a defenseman to its roster on Sunday as Oleksandr Liulchuk was signed to a three-game tryout contract. Liulchuk had played eight games with the Evansville Thunderbolts prior to joining Roanoke. He did not record a point and had an even +/- and two penalty minutes in his time with Evansville. The Ukrainian defenseman is in his first season in North America and spent the 2017-18 season with Hokki of Suomi-sarja in Finland.

WHO NEEDS SHOTS?: The Rail Yard Dawgs put just 16 shots on net in the 3-2 win on Saturday and were outshot, 13-1, in the third period. 16 shots were the fewest for the Dawgs in a game this season and, unsurprisingly, one shot on goal was the lowest total for a single period.

NO REST FOR...WELL, ANYBODY: Both the Rail Yard Dawgs and Ice Bears are playing their fourth game in six days on Monday night. Roanoke is 1-2-0 in the stretch so far while Knoxville is 2-0-1.

CLOSING OUT 2018: For the third consecutive season, the Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Ice Bears on New Year's Eve. Roanoke is 0-1-1 all-time on the final day of the year- it fell to Knoxville in overtime, 4-3, in 2016 and the Ice Bears walked away victorious, 4-1, in 2017. With one game remaining in 2018, the Rail Yard Dawgs have gone 31-24-1 in the calendar year.

YOYO BARONE: Brad Barone was called up to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers on Friday, just two days after he was returned from a two-month stint with the Norfolk Admirals. Barone had gone 1-3-1 with a 3.73 GAA and .890 SV% during his time in Norfolk. He spent training camp with the Growlers before being returned to Roanoke to start the season. Barone is the reigning SPHL Goaltender of the Year- he was 15-15-2 with a 2.93 GAA and league-leading .917 SV% last season.

MAX BACK: Rail Yard Dawgs winger Maxime Guyon returned to the lineup on Saturday night after missing the previous 14 games with an injury. He recorded an assist in the 3-2 win over Macon. Guyon now has four goals and ten assists in nine games this season, including two goals and three assists in two games against Knoxville.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will hit the road for Macon to take on the Mayhem on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 PM at the Macon Centreplex. Both teams will then turn around and head back to the Roanoke Valley as the Dawgs are set to host the Mayhem at 7:05 PM on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.