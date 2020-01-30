Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (10-16-5) at Havoc (19-10-3) - 8:00 PM

ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(10-16-5), 9th SPHL, 25 Pts

HUNTSVILLE HAVOC

(19-10-3), T-4th SPHL, 41 Pts

Thursday - 8:00 PM

Von Braun Center - Huntsville, AL

Referee: Josh Lupinek| Linesmen: Mitchell Hunt, Shane Stewart

LAST TIME OUT: Henry Dill made 44 saves and Brant Sherwood knocked in a rebound for the game-winning goal in overtime as the Rail Yard Dawgs beat the Pensacola Ice Flyers, 3-2, Saturday night at the Pensacola Bay Center.

BUZZING DOWN TO JACKSONVILLE: The Rail Yard Dawgs lost the services of Chris Lijdsman on Thursday morning as he was called-up by the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen. Lijdsman, one of Roanoke's alternate captains, has three goals and 11 assists and has appeared in all 31 games thus far this season. The 28-year-old fourth-year pro will make his ECHL debut when he suits up for Jacksonville.

A SHOT AT REDEMPTION: Thursday's game comes just six days after the Rail Yard Dawgs were shut out, 5-0, by the Havoc. On Friday night in Huntsville, the Rail Yard Dawgs were tagged for three goals against in the first period and Huntsville cruised to the 5-0 win. The Havoc got two goals from Sy Nutkevitch and Mike DeLavergne made 26 saves for the shutout. In their subsequent Saturday games, Roanoke edged Pensacola in overtime, 3-2, and Huntsville fell to Birmingham, 6-2.

ENTER OSAKA: Roanoke made an addition to its roster on Wednesday as it signed winger Jo Osaka to a contract. Osaka had been in the FPHL with the Carolina Thunderbirds where he had ten goals and seven assists over 15 games played. He is not unfamiliar with the SPHL- Osaka played in 35 games for the Fayetteville Marksmen in the 2018-19 season and had five goals and six assists. During his time with the Marksmen, Osaka appeared in 12 games against the Dawgs and had two goals, one assist and was +5.

FORCED TO SIT: The SPHL announced on Tuesday that two Huntsville skaters had been suspended by the league. John Schiavo got three games for a cross checking major and game misconduct and Scott Trask got one game for a spearing major and game misconduct. Neither will dress on Thursday night against the Dawgs. To help fill the void, the Havoc signed Trevor Gerling to a three-game contract on Wednesday.

ODDS AND ENDS: Brant Sherwood's game-winning goal on Saturday night broke a nine-game point drought...after Saturday night, ten of Roanoke's 31 games have required OT or a shootout...Henry Dill's 44 saves on Saturday night represented an SPHL career high...the only other SPHL game on Thursday night features the Pensacola Ice Flyers in Macon to see the Mayhem. Pensacola will then travel to Roanoke and Huntsville to Macon for their respective Friday night games.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will return home to take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers on both Friday and Saturday night. Puck drop for each game is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

