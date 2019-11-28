Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (1-8-2) at Marksmen (9-1-1) - 7:00 PM

November 28, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(1-8-2), 10th SPHL, 4 Pts

FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN

(9-1-1), T-2nd SPHL, 19 Pts

Thursday - 7:00 PM

Crown Coliseum - Fayetteville, N.C.

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Nolan Bloyer| Linesmen: Derek Howard, Thomas Parynik

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs struck first in the opening period but allowed two before the first intermission and eventually fell to the Huntsville Havoc, 4-2, Saturday night at the Von Braun Center. Aaron Huffnagle and Chris Lijdsman both netted goals in the loss.

SUDDEN WORKHORSE: Jake Theut made 42 saves on 44 shots in Friday's overtime loss to the Havoc then entered the game in relief of Michael Stiliadis on Saturday night and stopped 26 of 28. Theut had just rejoined the team on November 19, nine days after being released. Friday's start came 20 days after his last game action and three full weeks after his last start.

ROSTER SHAKEUP: The Rail Yard Dawgs made significant changes to their roster throughout the week as veteran defenseman Joe Sova was traded to the Quad City Storm and goaltender Michael Stiliadis and defenseman Dominick Horvath were each released. The Dawgs replaced those bodies with goaltender Ian Sylves, defensemen Kyle Gonzalez and Nikolas Kalpouzos and forward Bobby Watson, who was signed to a three-game tryout contract.

A LOOK AT THE NEW GUYS: Ian Sylves is no stranger to the SPHL, he has appeared for both the Macon Mayhem and Evansville Thunderbolts. He registered a .919 save percentage and 2.66 GAA over 27 games for Macon in the 2018-19 season. Kyle Gonzalez and Nikolas Kalpouzos are each rookie defenseman who opened the season in the FPHL; Gonzalez played ten games for the Danbury Hat Tricks and Kalpouzos ten for the Watertown Wolves. Bobby Watson played in 35 games for his hometown Tulsa Oilers in the ECHL over the last two seasons and has SPHL experience with the defunct Bloomington Thunder and Louisiana IceGators.

TURKEY DAY: This is the third consecutive season that the Rail Yard Dawgs have played on Thanksgiving and the first time that game has been on the road. Each of the previous two Thanksgivings saw the Dawgs host Fayetteville and they fell, 6-3, in 2017 and lost, 4-2, in 2018.

FUEL UP THE BUS: Over the next three days, the Rail Yard Dawgs will play three games in three different cities against three different opponents. After Thursday in Fayetteville the Dawgs will head to Knoxville to take on the Ice Bears on Friday then return home for a clash with Birmingham on Saturday. Overall, the Dawgs will travel 846 miles for this weekend.

ODDS AND ENDS: Ten of Roanoke's 11 games to date have come against teams in the top half of the SPHL standings...after Joe Sova's trade to Quad City, the Dawgs have no players on the roster who are classified as veterans by the SPHL.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs head to Knoxville for a Black Friday tilt against the Ice Bears. Puck drop is set for 7:35 PM at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

