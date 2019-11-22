Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (1-7-1) vs Havoc (4-5-1) - 7:05 PM

November 22, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(1-7-1), 10th SPHL, 3 Pts

HUNTSVILLE HAVOC

(4-5-1), 7th SPHL, 9 Pts

Friday - 7:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: JR Stragar| Linesmen: Mitchell Hunt, Thomas Josephson

LAST TIME OUT: Colton Wolter scored twice but the Rail Yard Dawgs allowed three second-period goals and were beaten by the Fayetteville Marksmen, 4-3, Saturday night at the Crown Coliseum. The loss was Roanoke's sixth in a row. Kyle Moore also netted a goal for the Dawgs in the loss, his first point in a Roanoke sweater.

OFFENSIVE TOUCH: Colton Wolter had three goals in Roanoke's two games in Fayetteville over the weekend, giving him four on the season. That matches his total from the entirety of the 2018-19 season when he had four goals and nine assists in 52 combined games between Roanoke, Peoria and Huntsville.

THE CHAMPS ARE HERE: Huntsville has won the President's Cup in each of the past two seasons- it defeated the Birmingham Bulls, 2-0, in the final in 2019. That win defended its 2018 championship, a series in which the Havoc dropped the Peoria Rivermen, 2-1. Huntsville is off to a slow start in the 2019-20 season and has lost three in a row and four of its last five.

GOALIE SWAP: The Rail Yard Dawgs waived goaltender Stephen Klein and signed goaltender Jake Theut on Tuesday. Klein went 1-3-1 with a 4.59 GAA and .884 SV% in seven games with the Dawgs. Theut returns after being released by Roanoke on November 10. He has appeared in two games for the Dawgs, starting one, and is 0-1-0 with a 2.71 GAA and .903 SV%. Theut played the majority of his college hockey at Northeastern University before transferring to the University of Alabama-Huntsville for his final season of eligibility in 2018-19.

POWERED UP: Roanoke went 1-for-4 on the power play on Saturday and now has a power play goal in eight games in a row. This is a new franchise record; the Dawgs had previously netted a power play goal in seven consecutive games during the 2017-18 season. Roanoke's power play rate sits at 25.8%, second best in the SPHL. Eight of the Dawgs' 22 goals this season have been scored on the power play, 36.3% of their offensive output.

ODDS AND ENDS: Matt O'Dea has an assist in both of his games since sliding from forward to defense...after being held off the scoresheet in his first three games, Jeff Jones has points in five of his last six...Shayne Morrissey has points in his last four games (3 G, 3 A)...after Friday, the Havoc will not return to Roanoke until they come to town for a weekend set on April 3-4, the last two games of the regular season. The Rail Yard Dawgs will play four games in Huntsville in the interim.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will head down to Huntsville for the second half of their home-and-home set with the Havoc. Saturday's puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM CST at the Von Braun Center.

