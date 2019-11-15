Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (1-5-1) at Marksmen (6-0-1) - 7:00 PM

November 15, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(1-5-1), 10th SPHL, 3 Pts

FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN

(6-0-1), 2nd SPHL, 13 Pts

Friday - 7:00 PM

Crown Coliseum - Fayetteville, N.C.

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referees: Kody Helbig| Linesmen: Joe Johnson, Thomas Josephson

LAST TIME OUT: Shayne Morrissey scored twice and Michael Stiliadis made 21 saves in relief but the Rail Yard Dawgs were defeated by the Marksmen, 4-3, Friday night at Berglund Center. The loss was Roanoke's fourth in a row.

MAC IS BACK: The Rail Yard Dawgs activated forward Mac Jansen off injured reserve on Friday and he is set to make his 2019-20 season debut. Jansen had 13 goals and 16 assists in 44 games with the Dawgs last season and led the SPHL in postseason goals with five in only five games. He opened the season on IR and missed each of Roanoke's first seven games. As a counter, defenseman Vojtech Zemlicka was placed on IR

OTHER IR NEWS: Defenseman Dallas Rossiter rejoined the active roster on Thursday and forward Matt Beer was placed on IR. Rossiter returns after missing the last five games- he last skated in the 2-1 loss in Pensacola on October 19. Beer heads to IR after recording three assists in six games played.

ENTERING AND EXITING: The Rail Yard Dawgs signed defenseman Dominick Horvath to a contract on Tuesday, a rookie out of Potsdam State. Horvath appeared in three games for the Quad City Storm at the end of the 2018-19 season after completing his college career. Roanoke also released defenseman Lenny Caglianone and goaltender Jake Theut earlier in the week.

ONE TO REMEMBER: Aaron Huffnagle's first period goal in Friday's 4-3 loss against the Marksmen was his first as a professional and it came against the team that had traded him a week and a half earlier. The rookie out of Oswego State opened the season with Fayetteville and did not record a point in two games before being sent to the Dawgs.

POWERED UP: The Rail Yard Dawgs went 1-for-4 on the power play on Friday night and now have power play goals in six consecutive games. The franchise record for consecutive games is seven and was set in the 2017-18 season. Roanoke's 26.1% power play rate is second best in the league.

BOMBS AWAY: The Rail Yard Dawgs allowed 41 shots on goal in their 4-3 loss on Friday, the fourth time this season they have allowed 40 or more in a game. Roanoke has been outshot in all but one of its games this year and, on average, it allows 39.4 shots on goal per game. Conversely, the Dawgs are putting an average of 22.7 shots on their opposition's net.

ODDS AND ENDS: Shayne Morrissey leads the Dawgs with two goals and an assist in their two games against Fayetteville...Michael Stiliadis has entered both of Roanoke's games against the Marksmen in relief.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will stay in North Carolina to again take on the Fayetteville Marksmen on Saturday. Puck drop at the Crown Coliseum is scheduled for 6:00 PM.

