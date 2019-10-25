Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (0-1-1) at Mayhem (1-0-1) - 7:30 PM

October 25, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(0-1-1), T-9th SPHL, 1 Pt

MACON MAYHEM

(1-0-1), T-2nd SPHL, 3 Pts

Friday - 7:30 PM

Macon Centreplex - Macon, GA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referees: Nolan Bloyer| Linesmen: William Bray, Daniel Fendius

LAST TIME OUT: Michael Stiliadis made 40 saves on 42 shots in his Rail Yard Dawgs debut and Colton Wolter scored his first goal of the season but the Dawgs were defeated by the Pensacola Ice Flyers, 2-1, Saturday night at the Pensacola Bay Center.

INCOMING GOAL-SCORER: The Rail Yard Dawgs brought in some offensive firepower on Tuesday when they signed forward Shayne Morrissey to a contract. Morrissey played in 45 games for the Evansville Thunderbolts last season and finished tied for second in the SPHL with 27 goals. He also had three games with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals and seven more with the Toledo Walleye and recorded three assists during his time in the ECHL in 2018-19. To make room on the roster, the Dawgs waived forward Mike Crowley.

ADDITIONAL ROSTER MOVES: Roanoke acquired defenseman Lenny Caglianone from Evansville in exchange for future considerations on Thursday and waived goaltender Jake Theut. Caglianone played eight games for Evansville last season after completing his college hockey career at Westfield State University and had skated in one game for the Thunderbolts this year.

A, A, A, A AND C: Dawgs coach Dan Bremner named his captain and alternate captains earlier this week. Chris Lijdsman and Brant Sherwood will wear A's for road games while Joe Sova and Jeff Jones will be alternates for home games. Travis Armstrong was named team captain, the third in franchise history. He joins former Dawgs Nick Schneider (2016-18) and Steve Mele (2018-19) on the list of those who have worn the C. Armstrong was the first ever Rail Yard Dawg - he was selected first overall in the 2016 SPHL Expansion Draft.

THIS IS 400: Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman Joe Sova will play in his 400th professional game on Friday night in Macon. Sova made his professional debut in 2010-11 with the AHL's Albany Devils and in his career has played 48 AHL games, 247 ECHL games and 104 SPHL games. He's appeared for 13 different teams and 48 of his 399 pro games have come with the Rail Yard Dawgs.

ON THE OTHER SIDE: Macon enters Friday's game having earned points in both of its games during the opening weekend of SPHL play. The Mayhem fell to Fayetteville in OT, 3-2, on Friday before dropping Huntsville, 2-1, on Saturday. Kevin Entmaa was the goaltender for both games and carries a 1.95 GAA and .939 SV% into the second week of play. Macon hosts Birmingham on Saturday night and will not play on the road until it heads to Peoria on November 1.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs return to the Roanoke Valley for their first home game of the 2019-20 season on Saturday night. Roanoke will host the Fayetteville Marksmen with a scheduled 7:05 PM puck drop at Berglund Center.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.