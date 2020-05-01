Rail Yard Dawgs Announce 2020-21 Protected List

May 1, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and head coach Dan Bremner announced on Friday the team's protected list for the 2020-2021 season.

Per SPHL rules, each team is allowed to protect 13 players who finished the previous season on their roster. This retains the rights of these players for the Rail Yard Dawgs - they are not able to sign with any other SPHL teams. Players who were left off the protected list are free agents and may sign with any of the nine other SPHL franchises.

Roanoke's list is highlighted by All-SPHL Second Team defenseman and team captain Travis Armstrong, who set a new career-high with six goals to go along with 16 assists. His 22 points were good for fifth-most among SPHL defensemen in the 2020-21 season. Among others, Armstrong is joined by Jeff Jones, who led the team with 17 goals and 20 assists while appearing in all 47 games and CJ Stubbs, who tallied 10 goals and 19 assists over 39 games for the Dawgs during his first season as a pro.

The Rail Yard Dawgs full protected list is below:

FORWARDS

Jeff Jones

CJ Stubbs

Brant Sherwood

Lincoln Griffin

Matt O'Dea

Kyle Wagner

Brady Heppner

Derek Brown

Joe Molinaro

DEFENSEMEN

Travis Armstrong

Nate O'Brien

Tyler Currie

GOALTENDER

Jake Theut

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.