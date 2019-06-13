Rail Yard Dawgs Announce 2019-20 Home Game Dates

ROANOKE, VA - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have released their 28 home dates for the upcoming 2019-20 SPHL season. Roanoke's home opener is scheduled for Saturday, October 26.

The home schedule consists of three Thursday games, 10 Fridays, 13 Saturdays and one Sunday. The Dawgs will also continue a tradition with a home game on New Year's Eve for the fourth consecutive year, which falls on a Tuesday in 2019.

The opponents, start times, promotional nights and road game schedule will be announced at a later date.

2019-20 HOME DATES

Saturday, October 26, 2019

Saturday, November 2, 2019

Friday, November 8, 2019

Friday, November 22, 2019

Saturday, November 30, 2019

Saturday, December 7, 2019

Thursday, December 12, 2019

Saturday, December 14, 2019

Saturday, December 21, 2019

Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Friday, January 3, 2020

Friday, January 10, 2020

Saturday, January 18, 2020

Sunday, January 19, 2020

Friday, January 31, 2020

Saturday, February 1, 2020

Friday, February 7, 2020

Saturday, February 8, 2020

Thursday, February 20, 2020

Friday, February 21, 2020

Saturday, February 22, 2020

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Friday, March 20, 2020

Saturday, March 21, 2020

Friday, March 27, 2020

Saturday, March 28, 2020

Friday, April 3, 2020

Saturday, April 4, 2020

