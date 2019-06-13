Rail Yard Dawgs Announce 2019-20 Home Game Dates
June 13, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
ROANOKE, VA - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have released their 28 home dates for the upcoming 2019-20 SPHL season. Roanoke's home opener is scheduled for Saturday, October 26.
The home schedule consists of three Thursday games, 10 Fridays, 13 Saturdays and one Sunday. The Dawgs will also continue a tradition with a home game on New Year's Eve for the fourth consecutive year, which falls on a Tuesday in 2019.
The opponents, start times, promotional nights and road game schedule will be announced at a later date.
2019-20 HOME DATES
Saturday, October 26, 2019
Saturday, November 2, 2019
Friday, November 8, 2019
Friday, November 22, 2019
Saturday, November 30, 2019
Saturday, December 7, 2019
Thursday, December 12, 2019
Saturday, December 14, 2019
Saturday, December 21, 2019
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Friday, January 3, 2020
Friday, January 10, 2020
Saturday, January 18, 2020
Sunday, January 19, 2020
Friday, January 31, 2020
Saturday, February 1, 2020
Friday, February 7, 2020
Saturday, February 8, 2020
Thursday, February 20, 2020
Friday, February 21, 2020
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Thursday, March 19, 2020
Friday, March 20, 2020
Saturday, March 21, 2020
Friday, March 27, 2020
Saturday, March 28, 2020
Friday, April 3, 2020
Saturday, April 4, 2020
