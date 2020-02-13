Rafters Welcome Two Dixie State Pitchers

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are pleased to announce the addition of two Dixie State Trailblazers to the 2020 roster, Jimmy Borzone and Jack Gonzales.

Borzone is returning to Wisconsin Rapids for the upcoming season. In 2019, Borzone was one of the best relief pitchers in the Northwoods League, pitching to a miniscule 1.46 ERA over 20 appearances. Borzone also finished the season second on the Rafters in saves and games finished. In his junior season at Dixie State, Borzone struck out 18 batters in 23 innings of work. In high school, Borzone was honored with all-league and all-state selections after recording a 1.72 ERA at Union High School in Vancouver, WA. Perfect Game responded by rating Borzone the No. 8 pitching prospect in the state.

Head Coach Craig Noto is excited to have Borzone back: "Jimmy Borzone was one of the top relievers in the Northwoods League last summer. His three-pitch mix and ability to shut down the running game made him a selection for the Top 100 Prospect game in Madison. I am pumped to have him back!"

Gonzales is a lefty in the Dixie State bullpen. Last season, Gonzales racked up 14 strikeouts and a 3.52 ERA in 15 innings pitched for the Trailblazers. In Summer 2019, Jack Gonzales brought stability to the Yakima Valley Pippins bullpen and rotation. In 17 games and five starts, Gonzales finished the West Coast League season with a 3.43 ERA. At El Camino High School, Gonzales had a 2.52 ERA in his senior season, and struck out 91 over his junior and senior seasons.

The Rafters Home Opener is slated for 6:05pm on Wednesday, May 27th against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. For more information on the different ticket packages visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or visit Historic Witter Field. The Rafthouse is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

