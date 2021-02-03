Rafters Welcome Back Two Key Infielders

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are excited to welcome back two former infielders, Jacob Hinderleider and Hank Zeisler, to the 2021 roster.

Zeisler returns to Wisconsin Rapids after a strong performance last summer batting .337 with a 1.055 OPS, which led the Rafters offense. The junior at Chapman University batted .480 and totaled five home runs for the Panthers in the shortened 2020 college season.

Zeisler was a key member of the 2019 NCAA Division III National Championship team. He started all six world series games with 11 hits in 22 at-bats for Chapman. Zeisler totaled five RBIs, including two in the clinching game.

"I can't wait to come back to Rapids for another great summer," said Zeisler. "I'm excited to be back with the returning guys and meet the new talent."

Hinderleider returns after his sophomore year at Davidson College. During the Rafters 2020 season, Hinderleider played in 35 games, accumulated a .284 batting average, .361 OBP and drove in 18 runs. He appeared in 22 games at shortstop, 10 at third, and one at second. Hinderleider, originally from Kaneohe, Hawaii, was ranked as the fifth overall player and third-rated shortstop in the state of Hawaii's Perfect Game 2019 class.

"I'm really looking forward to returning to Wisconsin Rapids," Hinderleider said. "My experience with the Rafters has been really productive and a lot of fun, I hope to build off of last summer."

Mark your calendars! The Rafters Home Opener is on Monday, May 31st at 6:35pm against rival Wisconsin Woodchucks. Reserve your tickets today with a Rafters ticket package! Single game tickets go on sale in April.

