Rafters to Hold National Anthem Auditions

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have announced the dates for auditions to perform the National Anthem during the 2019 season. Each season, the Rafters bring in local musicians, singers, and musical groups to perform the National Anthem prior to each Rafters home game. This year there will be two chances to audition, with the first coming Tuesday, May 21st from 5:00?6:00 pm. If you are unable to make that time, another audition will be held on Sunday, May 26th from 2:00?3:00 pm.

Anyone interested in applying to sing or play the National Anthem should send the following to Hannah Jurgens at hannah@raftersbaseball.com:

1) Three dates you are available to perform the National Anthem at a Rafters home game.

2) Your name, address, phone number, and email address.

3) Indicate whether you are applying as an individual, or part of a musical group. If part of a group, please provide number in the group and their names as well.

4) Indicate which of the two audition dates you will be attending.

