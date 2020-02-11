Rafters to Hold Meet and Greet Introducing New Owners

February 11, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters will hold a meet and greet with new owners Joe and Vinnie Fonti on Thursday, February 27th at Great Expectations from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. The meet and greet marks the first public event for the Fonti brothers as owners of the Rafters. Members of the media, ticket package holders, host families, and the general public are encouraged to attend. Appetizers will be included for attendees. A cash bar will also be available.

The event will kick off with a Q&A session for attendees to ask any questions that may have been on their mind since the initial ownership transfer announcement. The Fonti brothers will be available for interviews, additional questions, and private conversations following the Q&A session.

As January ended, the Rafters announced the ownership transfer of the franchise from founders Steve Schmitt and Vern Stenman to Joe and Vinnie Fonti. Both residing in the Plover, the Fonti brothers are best known for their ownership of Furniture & ApplianceMart and Ashley Homestore brands. In conjunction with the ownership transfer, General Manager Andy Francis has come to terms on a two-year agreement to continue overseeing the day-to-day management of the team. Former team President, Vern Stenman will continue in an advisory role for the next two seasons as well.

The Rafters Home Opener is slated for 6:05pm on Wednesday, May 27th against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. For more information on the different ticket packages visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or visit Historic Witter Field. The Rafthouse is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 11, 2020

Rafters to Hold Meet and Greet Introducing New Owners - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.