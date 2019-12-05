Rafters to Hold 7th Annual Hot Stove Rendezvous

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have partnered with Aspirus Riverview Hospital & Clinics to hold the 7th Annual Rafters Hot Stove Rendezvous, on Friday, January 10th at the Hotel Mead & Conference Center. The event will feature an appearance by a former 2-time Rafter, Trayson Kubo. Kubo came to the Rafters from Stephan F. Austin. As a member of the Rafters squad in 2018, Kubo had a 1.47 ERA in 13 games with 53 strikeouts and a 6-2 record. He was also chosen by a committee of Major League scouts to be apart of the Major League Dreams Showcase. Kubo only appeared in two games for the Rafters in his 2019 campaign before he was drafted. Kubo was selected by the Oakland A's in the 24th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

Doors to the banquet will open at 6:00 PM for social hour with the event beginning at 7:00 PM. Baseball talk will include ballpark improvements, incoming player discussion, offseason updates, and other special promotional unveilings in preparation for the 2020 season. In addition to Trayson Kubo, other coaches from area baseball programs will also be on hand to speak about their upcoming seasons. Special guests will be available to greet fans and sign autographs.

Tickets are available to all fans in advance for $15 and $18 at the door. All kids 10 and under are free to attend. Tickets include access to the program, a buffet-style dinner, along with complimentary punch and water. A cash bar will also be provided by Hotel Mead. A raffle will take place at the event for items including a Point Craft River Tickets, Rafters apparel, signed memorabilia, and more. All proceeds from this event will be put into ballpark improvements at Witter Field for the 2020 season.

Rafters 9-Game Ticket Packages are on sale now! For more information on ticket options visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or visit Historic Witter Field. The Rafthouse is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

