Rafters to Continue Tradition of Honoring Armed Forces

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters continue the tradition of honoring the United States Armed Forces through Elks Lodge Military Mondays. The Rafters have seven Monday games during the 2021 season: May 31st (Opening Day), June 7th, June 14th, June 21st, June 28th, July 12th, and August 2nd.

Every Monday Rafters game during the 2021 season all veterans and current military personnel can present a Military ID at the ticket office to receive a free reserved bleacher seat, hot dog, fountain soda, and Rafters' hat.

Veterans and current military personnel are able to collect all seven tickets for Monday games prior to the season or can get them at any point during the season. Tickets will be available for pickup as soon as single games go on sale in late April.

For further recognition, during each Monday home game, members of the military will be asked to stand if able during their branch's song within the United States Armed Forces Medley.

In conjunction with Military Mondays, the Rafters will again host Ho-Chunk Military Appreciation Night, along with a Jersey Auction. Fans will be able to bid on the game worn jerseys throughout the game. All proceeds from the auction will go to benefit the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

Mark your calendars! The Rafters Home Opener is on Monday, May 31st at 6:35pm against rival Wisconsin Woodchucks. Reserve your tickets today with a Rafters ticket package! Single game tickets go on sale in April.

