Rafters Start 2021 Roster with Two Local Returning Pitchers

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapid Rafters welcome back two Central Wisconsin natives. Donovan Brandl and Kaleb Schulist will return to the Rafters pitching staff for the 2021 season.

Brandl is currently a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The Rudolph, Wisconsin native will play in his second season with the Rafters. Last Rafters season he appeared in three games and pitched in 5.1 innings. Brandl let up only three hits last season and was credited with two wins.

"It's an honor to be invited back to play in my hometown. I'm looking forward to seeing all the great fans and players this summer," said Brandl.

Schulist will also return to Wisconsin Rapids for another summer. Originally from Shanty Town, Wisconsin, the freshman will play in his first collegiate baseball season at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. In 2020, he played in three games for the Rafters, totaling seven innings pitched, and allowed only four hits.

"After spending most of last summer playing in the South Florida Collegiate Baseball League, I'm excited to be able to play baseball back home in Central Wisconsin and contribute to the success of the team," Schulist said. "I would like to thank Coach Noto and the Fonti's for having me back after a few innings at the end of the 2020 Rafters season."

