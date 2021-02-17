Rafters Sign Two Virginia Cavaliers

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters welcome two University of Virginia freshmen, Connor Hincks and Addie Burrow, to the 2021 roster.

Hincks attended Benet Academy in Lisle, Illinois where he batted .433 and compiled 20 RBIs with 12 stolen bases as a junior. Hincks was ranked the 11th overall player in Illinois by Prep Baseball Report. He was also ranked the 8th best shortstop in Illinois by Perfect Game's class of 2020.

"I'm really excited about playing for the Rafters and in the Northwoods, one of the best leagues in the country," said Hincks. "Growing up in Illinois it's pretty cool, I get to stay somewhat local and spend the summer in Wisconsin."

Burrow was a three-sport athlete at Courtland High School in Spotsylvania County, Virginia. He was All-Region as a junior after batting .338 with 13 RBIs and went 14 for 14 on stolen base attempts. He was ranked the 9th overall player and 2nd outfielder in the state of Virginia's Perfect Game 2020 class.

"I am excited for the opportunity to be in one of the premier collegiate baseball leagues. It's not often you get to play this many games in such a short time." Burrow said.

