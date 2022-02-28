Rafters Sign Duo of Midwest Outfielders

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters would like to welcome outfielders, Joe Osborn and Matt Olive to the 2022 club.

Osborn is entering his sophomore season at Doane University. He hit 11 homers as a freshman, a Doane University record. Osborn also hit .300, while also setting Doane freshman records with doubles, 14, and RBIs as well with 40. He was also a second-team member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference all-conference lists. Osborn is a native of Hickman, Nebraska, and attended Norris High School.

"I played every game for Doane last season. During the offseason, I have really been able to polish my game with our great coaching staff here. They have gotten me ready to turn it on this spring and summer," said Osborn. "I know there is some great talent in the league, but I am also in the league. I know there is some great pitching in the league, but I am confident in myself."

Matt Olive is a sophomore at Valparaiso University. In his freshman season, he hit .255 in 15 starts while also adding two homers and six RBIs. Coming out of high school, Olive was ranked the number one catcher and number 11 overall player in the state of Minnesota by Perfect Game. He enjoys eating at Chipotle, his favorite movies are Rudy and Miracle on Ice, his favorite MLB team is the Minnesota Twins, and his favorite baseball player is Nelson Cruz.

"The Northwoods League will provide really good competition all summer and allow me to grow as a player and a person," said Olive. "Baseball is a hard game, but at the same time, it is important to remember that it is a game. Games are meant to be fun and when we all perform at our best is when we are all having fun."

