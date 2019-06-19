Rafters Set Sights on Sweep of Chinooks

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - After taking game one, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (12-9) look to sweep divisional opponent Lakeshore Chinooks (7-16) Wednesday at Historic Witter Field.

The Rafters jumped out to an early lead on a two-run homer by CJ Willis in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday. Lakeshore battled back to tie the game, but Wisconsin Rapids got the game-winning run in the seventh and held on to win.

Wisconsin Rapids is 8-2 in the last ten games of their 10thAnniversary Season and hold a 3-2 lead in the season series against Lakeshore. Rafter pitching continues to lead the Northwoods League in ERA at 2.71 this season.

Nathan Hemmerling will get the start for the Rafters. The Lakeland freshman has a 1-1 record thus far for Wisconsin Rapids, with a 1.63 ERA. The Chinooks are projected to start sophomore left-hander Aaron Ras, who has a 1-2 record and a 5.14 ERA on the year.

Wisconsin Rapids closes out a four game homestand on Thursday with a doubleheader against the Green Bay Booyah. Thursday will be Ho-Chunk Gaming Nekoosa Military Appreciation Night at Historic Witter Field, featuring special digital camo jerseys that will be worn by the Rafters and auctioned off postgame to benefit the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

