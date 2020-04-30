Rafters Reschedule Derek Jones Benefit Concert to August 29th

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Due to the current guidelines put forth by the Safer at Home Order and its recent extension, the Derek Jones Benefit Concert held at Witter Field on Saturday, May 23rd will be rescheduled for Saturday, August 29th. The concert will follow its original format with gates opening at 6pm. Music will start at 7pm with Opening Act SouthBound, followed by Derek Jones headlining at 8pm. The benefitting organization is the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

General Admission tickets are $10 presale and $15 the day of event. The Never Forgotten Honor Flight Alumni that wear their jackets or shirts from their flight will receive a free pre-show meal courtesy of the Rafters with their ticket purchase.

VIP tickets are limited but still available for $50 and include:

- Access to the VIP area in front of the stage

- Pre-show food buffet

- Three beverage tabs

- Signed VIP laminate

- Pre-show Meet & Greet with Derek Jones

VIP's are allowed early access at 5pm for the Meet & Greet and food buffet. VIP tickets will be limited and are available on a first come, first serve basis. Tickets can be purchased by going to Rafterstickets.com and entering the ticket code JONES for general admission tickets or JONESVIP for VIP tickets.

Tickets purchased for the concert's previous date will be rolled over to the new August 29th date. The value of previously purchased tickets can be applied to tickets for the Rafters 2020 season if a scheduling conflict does occur.

Also, this Saturday, May 2nd at 5pm as Y106.5 hosts a virtual Derek Jones solo acoustic show on their Facebook page. A link to the show is also on the Rafters Special Events tab on Raftersbaseball.com.

B's Tap House, High Gear Promotions and NRG Media stations, including Y106.5 and Big Cheese 107.9, have joined the efforts to promote the concert.

For more information on the different ticket packages and group outings visit Raftersbaseball.com or call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400. Due to the current Safer at Home Order, the front office at Witter Field is closed to the public indefinitely.

