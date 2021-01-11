Rafters Release Package Dates for 2021 Season
Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Rafters announce dates for the 2021 Bleacher 9-Game Package, Bleacher 4-Game Package, Solarus Founders Club 9-Game and Half-Season Package. The Rafters full season schedule was announced before the turn of the calendar year.
The exclusive Solarus Founders Club Packages are back again! These limited packages include:
- All-You-Can-Eat burgers, brats, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, veggie burgers, popcorn, and chips from the time the gates open (one hour prior to first pitch) through the end of the 5th inning.
- Specialty Food item offered in addition to the ballpark fare each night.
- All-You-Can-Drink fountain soda and tap water from the time the gates open (one hour prior to first pitch) through the end of the 5th inning.
- Four Wristband Tabs for alcoholic beverages per person from the time the gates open through the end of the game. Ticket holders under the age of 21 can use the tabs from the wristband for activities in the Aspirus Fan Zone and for ice cream novelty goods.
- Flexible Ticket Exchange Policy - If you aren't able to make it to a game in your package, simply exchange your ticket for another game. Ticket exchanges are allowed at any time throughout the season.
- Box Seat with seat back and arm rests that were originally from the old Milwaukee County Stadium and a bar rail in front for food and beverage.
- Free item from auxiliary concession stands - Try other ballpark food options not included in your ticket package!
- Guaranteed Giveaways even if you are late!
- Rafters Hat with each package you purchase.
- 10% Season-Long Merchandise Discount
- Exclusive Package Holder Events - Invites to exclusive package holder events throughout the course of the year. These events include pre-season First Pitch event, post-season picnic, dinner at local restaurants, and so much more!
In its sixth straight season the "Rat Pack" Fan Club upgrade, will include:
- Official Rat Pack t-shirt
- 9 Beer or Ice Cream Tokens ($45 value!)
- $10 Rafters Gift Card
- Entrance into a drawing for a chance to win one of five VIP experiences.
- Cost to upgrade is just $50 and is available to any Rafters package holder!
Ticket packages are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Rafters Office at 715-424-5400. Promotions taking place on dates in each of the packages are set to be unveiled in the spring of 2021. Listed below are the package dates for next season. Visit raftersbaseball.com for more information.
Bleacher 4-Game Pack Schedule
Monday, May 31st
Friday, June 25th
Saturday, July 10th
Friday, August 6th
Bleacher 9-Game Pack Schedule
Pack A Pack B Pack C
Saturday, June 5th Monday, May 31st Thursday, June 3rd
Friday, June 11th Sunday, June 6th Tuesday, June 8th
Tuesday, June 22nd Saturday, June 12th Sunday, June 13th
Thursday, July 1st Thursday, June 24th Friday, June 25th
Wednesday, July 7th Wednesday, June 30th Tuesday, July 6th
Sunday, July 11th Saturday, July 10th Wednesday, July 14thÂ (6:35)
Friday, July 30th Thursday, July 22nd Friday, July 23rd
Saturday, August 7th Saturday, July 31st Friday, August 6th
Sunday, August 14th Sunday, August 8th Thursday, August 12th
Founders 9-Game Pack Schedule
Pack 1 Pack 2 Pack 3 Pack 4
Monday, May 31st Saturday, June 5th Thursday, June 3rd Sunday, June 6th
Monday, June 7th Friday, June 11th Tuesday, June 8th Saturday, June 12th
Sunday, June 13th Monday, June 21st Monday, June 14th Tuesday, June 22nd
Thursday, June 24th Wednesday, June 30th Friday, June 25th Monday, June 28th
Thursday, July 1st Tuesday, July 6th Sunday, July 4th Wednesday, July 7th
Saturday, July 10th Monday, July 12th Sunday, July 11th Wednesday, July 14thÂ (11:35)
Wednesday, July 14thÂ (6:35) Friday, July 23rd Thursday, July 22nd Friday, July 30th
Saturday, July 31st Wednesday, August 4th Monday, August 2nd Friday, August 6th
Sunday, August 8th Thursday, August 12th Saturday, August 7th Saturday, August 14th
Founders Half-Season Pack Schedule
Pack A Pack B
Monday, May 31st Thursday, June 3rd
Saturday, June 5th Sunday, June 6th
Monday, June 7th Tuesday, June 8th
Friday, June 11th Saturday, June 12th
Sunday, June 13th Monday, June 14th
Monday, June 21st Tuesday, June 22nd
Thursday, June 24th Friday, June 25th
Wednesday, June 30th Monday, June 28th
Thursday, July 1st Sunday, July 4th
Tuesday, July 6th Wednesday, July 7th
Saturday, July 10th Sunday, July 11th
Monday, July 12th Wednesday, July 14thÂ (11:35)
Wednesday, July 14thÂ (6:35) Thursday, July 22nd
Frida, July 23rd Friday, July 30th
Saturday, July 31st Monday, August 2nd
Wednesday, August 4th Friday, August 6th
Sunday, August 8th Saturday, August 7th
Thursday, August 12th Saturday, August 14th
Witter Field is the perfect place for employee appreciation, family get togethers, church picnics, and more! For more information on the different group areas visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or visit Historic Witter Field. The Rafthouse is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street.
