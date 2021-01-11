Rafters Release Package Dates for 2021 Season

January 11, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Rafters announce dates for the 2021 Bleacher 9-Game Package, Bleacher 4-Game Package, Solarus Founders Club 9-Game and Half-Season Package. The Rafters full season schedule was announced before the turn of the calendar year.

The exclusive Solarus Founders Club Packages are back again! These limited packages include:

- All-You-Can-Eat burgers, brats, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, veggie burgers, popcorn, and chips from the time the gates open (one hour prior to first pitch) through the end of the 5th inning.

- Specialty Food item offered in addition to the ballpark fare each night.

- All-You-Can-Drink fountain soda and tap water from the time the gates open (one hour prior to first pitch) through the end of the 5th inning.

- Four Wristband Tabs for alcoholic beverages per person from the time the gates open through the end of the game. Ticket holders under the age of 21 can use the tabs from the wristband for activities in the Aspirus Fan Zone and for ice cream novelty goods.

- Flexible Ticket Exchange Policy - If you aren't able to make it to a game in your package, simply exchange your ticket for another game. Ticket exchanges are allowed at any time throughout the season.

- Box Seat with seat back and arm rests that were originally from the old Milwaukee County Stadium and a bar rail in front for food and beverage.

- Free item from auxiliary concession stands - Try other ballpark food options not included in your ticket package!

- Guaranteed Giveaways even if you are late!

- Rafters Hat with each package you purchase.

- 10% Season-Long Merchandise Discount

- Exclusive Package Holder Events - Invites to exclusive package holder events throughout the course of the year. These events include pre-season First Pitch event, post-season picnic, dinner at local restaurants, and so much more!

In its sixth straight season the "Rat Pack" Fan Club upgrade, will include:

- Official Rat Pack t-shirt

- 9 Beer or Ice Cream Tokens ($45 value!)

- $10 Rafters Gift Card

- Entrance into a drawing for a chance to win one of five VIP experiences.

- Cost to upgrade is just $50 and is available to any Rafters package holder!

Ticket packages are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Rafters Office at 715-424-5400. Promotions taking place on dates in each of the packages are set to be unveiled in the spring of 2021. Listed below are the package dates for next season. Visit raftersbaseball.com for more information.

Bleacher 4-Game Pack Schedule

Monday, May 31st

Friday, June 25th

Saturday, July 10th

Friday, August 6th

Bleacher 9-Game Pack Schedule

Pack A Pack B Pack C

Saturday, June 5th Monday, May 31st Thursday, June 3rd

Friday, June 11th Sunday, June 6th Tuesday, June 8th

Tuesday, June 22nd Saturday, June 12th Sunday, June 13th

Thursday, July 1st Thursday, June 24th Friday, June 25th

Wednesday, July 7th Wednesday, June 30th Tuesday, July 6th

Sunday, July 11th Saturday, July 10th Wednesday, July 14thÂ (6:35)

Friday, July 30th Thursday, July 22nd Friday, July 23rd

Saturday, August 7th Saturday, July 31st Friday, August 6th

Sunday, August 14th Sunday, August 8th Thursday, August 12th

Founders 9-Game Pack Schedule

Pack 1 Pack 2 Pack 3 Pack 4

Monday, May 31st Saturday, June 5th Thursday, June 3rd Sunday, June 6th

Monday, June 7th Friday, June 11th Tuesday, June 8th Saturday, June 12th

Sunday, June 13th Monday, June 21st Monday, June 14th Tuesday, June 22nd

Thursday, June 24th Wednesday, June 30th Friday, June 25th Monday, June 28th

Thursday, July 1st Tuesday, July 6th Sunday, July 4th Wednesday, July 7th

Saturday, July 10th Monday, July 12th Sunday, July 11th Wednesday, July 14thÂ (11:35)

Wednesday, July 14thÂ (6:35) Friday, July 23rd Thursday, July 22nd Friday, July 30th

Saturday, July 31st Wednesday, August 4th Monday, August 2nd Friday, August 6th

Sunday, August 8th Thursday, August 12th Saturday, August 7th Saturday, August 14th

Founders Half-Season Pack Schedule

Pack A Pack B

Monday, May 31st Thursday, June 3rd

Saturday, June 5th Sunday, June 6th

Monday, June 7th Tuesday, June 8th

Friday, June 11th Saturday, June 12th

Sunday, June 13th Monday, June 14th

Monday, June 21st Tuesday, June 22nd

Thursday, June 24th Friday, June 25th

Wednesday, June 30th Monday, June 28th

Thursday, July 1st Sunday, July 4th

Tuesday, July 6th Wednesday, July 7th

Saturday, July 10th Sunday, July 11th

Monday, July 12th Wednesday, July 14thÂ (11:35)

Wednesday, July 14thÂ (6:35) Thursday, July 22nd

Frida, July 23rd Friday, July 30th

Saturday, July 31st Monday, August 2nd

Wednesday, August 4th Friday, August 6th

Sunday, August 8th Saturday, August 7th

Thursday, August 12th Saturday, August 14th

Witter Field is the perfect place for employee appreciation, family get togethers, church picnics, and more! For more information on the different group areas visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or visit Historic Witter Field. The Rafthouse is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from January 11, 2021

Rafters Release Package Dates for 2021 Season - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.