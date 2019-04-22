Rafters Release Full 2019 Promotional Schedule

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Rafters are going into their 10th year as a franchise and this is going to be the biggest year yet! Over the past two weeks, the Rafters have been rolling out ticket specials for celebrity appearances and bobbleheads. Today, the team announced the full promotional schedule for the 2019 season!

"This year's promotional schedule is one that will rival some of the most fun year's the Rafters have had at Witter Field." Said GM Andy Francis. "Because of the 10th year anniversary occurring this year, the underlining idea we had when putting this promotional schedule together was to pack in as much history and memories as we could. I think the community will take notice," said Francis.

Opening Week

Opening Day is Friday, May 31st at 7:05 pm against rival Madison Mallards. The first fans through the gates will receive a 2019 magnet schedule presented by Al's Auto Glass. Stadium gates will open a half hour earlier than usual on Opening Day. Fans can come to enjoy pre-game festivities starting at 6:05 pm. June 3rd will be Bang for your Buck Monday and it will feature food deals for only a dollar. On Wednesday, June 5th the Rafters will be celebrating Rosco's 10th Birthday Blowout. The first fans through the gate will receive a piece of cake and Rosco's mascot friends will be in attendance. On the following night, Thursday, June 6th the Rafters will be holding their first bobblehead of the season. This will be the Advanced Disposal Cranberry Rosco bobblehead. The whole night will be dedicated to all things cranberry. All ticket package holders, as well as the first fans in attendance will receive a bobblehead of Rosco decked out in hip waders and ready to get in the marshes.

Bobbleheads

In addition to the Cranberry Rosco bobblehead on June 6th, the Rafters will have three more bobblehead nights. The next bobblehead will be Literature Rosco given away on Skyward Educators Appreciation Night, Tuesday, June 25th. Skyward Central Wisconsin Teacher of the Year, Mrs. Rebecca Sturdy (Wisconsin Rapids Grant Elementary School) will be recognized prior to the game. She will not be the only guest of honor on the night. Mrs. Sturdy will be joined by NFL Hall of Famer and Packers legend Jerry Kramer. On Friday, July 12th Aspirus Riverview Hospital & Clinics presents the Greatest Rafter of All Time Bobblehead. During the offseason, fans voted for who they thought was the greatest Rafter over the past nine years and the winner was Dustin Woodcock! The final bobble of the year will be Friday, August 2nd. This bobblehead will be dedicated to the very early days of Witter Field when the stadium used to have a horse track and to commemorate this, the Rafters will have a Jockey Rosco Bobblehead.

Fireworks

This season will feature 5 firework shows to dazzle fans. The Rafters and Nasonville Dairy will start off Independence Day festivities with the first fireworks show of the season on Wednesday, July 3rd. The second fireworks show will be presented by Advanced Disposal and it will include a lighted baton giveaway on Saturday, July 20th. The third fireworks night of the season will be Saturday, July 27th and it will be presented by McCain Foods. Budweiser will be presenting the fireworks show on Saturday, August 3rd. The final postgame fireworks show will also be the last game of the regular season Friday, August 9th, which will be Fan Appreciation Night presented by all the Rafters Founding Partners.

Celebrity Appearances

The celebrity guest appearances start with newly inducted NFL Hall of Famer and Packers legend, Jerry Kramer coming to Witter Field on Tuesday, June 25th. Kramer spent 10 years with the Packers. During that time he was a 5-time Champion, including Super Bowl 1 and 2. As a Packer, Kramer received many individual awards such as 5-time NFL All-Pro, 3-time NFL Pro Bowler, named to the NFL's all 1960's Decade Team, Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer, and NFL Hall of Famer. On Wednesday, June 26th the Hotel Mead is presenting Wrestling Night at Witter Field with an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer, "The Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart. During his career, Jimmy Hart managed over 50 different wrestlers like Brett Hart, Randy Savage, Ric Flair, and Hulk Hogan. Jimmy led many wrestlers and tag teams to championship glory. Storming in for the third appearance of the season is former Brewers All-Star Gorman Thomas. Storming Gorman spent 11 seasons with the Brewers organization. He was an intracule part of the Brewer's 1982 World Series team. During the 1982 season, Thomas hit 39 home runs and tied for the league lead with Reggie Jackson. Thomas had 268 homers and hit over 30 home runs five times throughout his career. Connexus Credit Union will be presenting Gorman at Witter Field on Thursday, July 11th. His appearance will also include a Rally Towel giveaway. The next celebrity guest is known for having made one of the most important plays in Green Bay Packer history. His interception returned for a touchdown in the first quarter of Super Bowl XLV helped give the Packers the early momentum needed to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. Nick Collins was more than just a one hit wonder. He is a 3-time Pro Bowler, 3-time All-Pro, and Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer. Collins was drafted in the second round during the 2005 Draft and played his entire seven-year career with the Packers. The Solarus special guest Nick Collins will be out on Thursday, July 18th.

Entertainment Acts

This season the Rafters are bringing back some fan favorites! The first performance of the summer is by Inflatamaniacs presented by Aspirus Riverview Hospital and Clinics on Sunday, June 30th. The Inflatamaniacs have traveled the country performing in front of crowds with their four characters, Hollywood, Ice, G Money, and Munchie. The Inflatamaniacs dance, do tricks, and even make a joke or two. This season the Rafters have a good balance of acts that could not be truer than with the next act. Coming back for a second season, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act. Tyler has been featured on America's Got Talent, ESPN, and halftime shows across the country. Give him anything and he can balance it on his face! He will be at the ballpark on Thursday, August 1st. The final act of the year is back again by popular demand! Aspirus Riverview Hospital & Clinics presents the ZOOperstars! They have been a fan favorite among Rafters fans, featuring hilarious inflatable characters with clever names such as Harry Canary, Tommy Laswordfish, Clammy Sosa, Shark McGwire, and many more! The performance combines synchronized dance routines, acrobatics, tricks, and comedy for performances that connect with fans of all ages. See them at Witter Field on Thursday, August 8th.

Jersey Auction Nights

For the 10th year, the Rafters are pulling out some unique alternate jerseys. This season will feature four jerseys. The first alternate jersey will be on Ho-Chunk Gaming Nekoosa Military Appreciation Night on Thursday, June 20th. The game-worn camo jerseys will be auctioned off after the game to benefit the Never Forgotten Honor Flight. Tuesday, July 23rd is national Gorgeous Grandma Day and the Rafters thought what better way to commemorate the day then by playing as the Gorgeous Grandmas for a night. This jersey is inspired by the gorgeous grandmas of Wisconsin Rapids! The entire night will be geared towards feeling like you are visiting your grandparents! The jersey will be auctioned off at the end of the night. Since it is the 10th season for the Rafters, a retro jersey would be fitting! Tuesday, July 30th will be Mid-State Technical College Turn Back the Clock Night. The team will be wearing jerseys based on the very first Rafters home jerseys. The jersey auction benefits will be going towards the Mid-State Foundation. Fans are also encouraged to wear red to this game! The final jersey auction of the year will be the Advanced Disposal Thank You Fans Jersey. Fans were asked to submit pictures of themselves at Rafters games and these pictures were compiled into a jersey! The jersey auction will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Wisconsin Rapids.

Theme Nights and Giveaways

What better way to start the season than to get a schedule you can put on your fridge! Opening Day on Friday, May 31st will feature a magnet schedule presented by Al's Auto Glass. June 3rd will be Bang for your Buck Monday. All hot dogs, 16oz. fountain sodas, and popcorn will all be just $1 each all night. To celebrate Rosco's 10th birthday, the first fans through the gates will receive a piece of Rosco's birthday cake on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosco will be joined by his local mascot friends. The first ever Fey Printing All-Star Baseball Card Set giveaway will be held on Sunday, June 9th. The baseball cards are of all the former Rafters All-Stars and will be handed out prior to the game. Fey Printing will also have a 2019 Rafters Baseball Card Set giveaway on Sunday, August 4th. Celebrate your favorite cartoon character on Monday, June 10th by dressing up and attending Cartoon Night. Cellcom Kids Day will be Tuesday, June 11th. The game will be played at 11:35 am. There will be specials for seniors and kids attending the game. Think you make the best pie in town? Well, prove it on Monday, June 17th during the Great Witter Field Pie Baking Contest! The Rafters will hold an Outdoors Night on Tuesday, June 18th. The Kwik Trip Coffee Tumbler Giveaway will be Wednesday, June 19th. This will be a coffee mug given to the first fans through the gate. Protective Services Night on Monday, July 1st will honor police, fire, paramedics, corrections, and others who perform the tasks that keep us safe. There will be a special ticket offer for all first responders that evening. Go back in time with That's 70's Night and enjoy 70's themed trivia and food specials, don't forget to dress groovy. What better way to get through the dog days of summer than to have dogs at the ballpark! Bark in the Park day presented by Quality Feed and Seed on Wednesday, July 10th. The first fans in attendance will receive a Catch and Throw Dog Toy. Say cheese! Friday, July 19th will be the Luke A. Weiland Team poster giveaway. It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas with the Paul Gross Jewelers Christmas in July Rosco Snow globe giveaway on Wednesday, July 24th!

Community Nights

United Way is sponsoring the Hunger Coalition Food Sculpture Event - United We Can on Thursday, June 13th. Make sure to stop out to the ballpark and vote for your favorite sculpture. In partnership with United Way along with the support of local businesses, the event was able to leverage roughly 6,000 pounds of food that were distributed to five local food programs in South Wood County the last couple years alone. Thursday, June 13th is also Aspirus Riverview Hospital & Clinics Employee and Family Night at the ballpark. Assumption Catholic Schools Night will occur on Tuesday, August 2nd and make sure to wear blue and show off your Royals pride. On Thursday, July 4th, the first 250 fans that bring a non-perishable food item to the Rafters ticket office will have the chance to purchase two tickets for the price of one. Renaissance Learning Night is slated for Monday, August 1st. McCain Foods Night will take place on Saturday, July 27th. If you enjoy french fries and deep-fried appetizers, this is the night for you.

Special Events

Aspirus Riverview Hospital & Clinics is sponsoring a FREE Community Movie Night at Witter Field on Friday, July 26th at 7:30 pm. The Rafters will show Everyone's Hero. The Rafters invite families to bring a blanket and relax in the outfield grass for the featured film.

The 4-Game Mini Plan is now on sale along with all our season ticket and group areas! Single game tickets are on sale now! For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafthouse is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

