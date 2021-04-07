Rafters Pitching Staff Gains Two New Arms

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters bring in two pitchers Caden Favors and Carson Phillips.

Favors is currently a freshman at Seminole State College. He has made six total appearances, four starts, and has 16 strikeouts over 17.2 innings. Favors' best start came against Rose State College on March 6th, he completed 5.2 innings allowing only two hits and earned the win.

The Oklahoma native attended Carl Albert High School in Midwest City. Favors was ranked as the 4th best left-hand pitcher in Oklahoma in the Perfect Game Class of 2020.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to get to play for the Rafters organization this summer," Favors said. "I hope to help bring a championship to the great fans of Wisconsin Rapids!"

Carson Phillips is in his junior season at Dixie State. Phillips has previously pitched at California Baptist and San Diego Mesa Community College. In the 2021 campaign, Phillips has totaled 8.1 innings over seven appearances. His best outing was an eight-pitch, 1-2-3 inning against Brigham Young University on March 16th.

"I heard a lot of great things about Wisconsin Rapids," said Phillips. "The people, the atmosphere, and the level of play, and I can't wait to be a part of it!"

Mark your calendars! The Rafters Home Opener is on Monday, May 31st at 6:35pm against rival Wisconsin Woodchucks. Reserve your tickets today with a Rafters ticket package! Single game tickets go on sale in April.

