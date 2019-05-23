Rafters Partner with Connexus Credit Union for Kids Punch Card

The Rafters and Connexus Credit Union launch Connexus Jr. $5 for a Prize Punch Card for 2019.

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, in conjunction with Connexus Credit Union, launched a new savings prize punch card initiative for Rafters fans 12 and under for the 2019 season. The program gives kids an opportunity to win fun prizes while saving for the future.

Through Connexus Jr. little Rafters fans receive a Connexus Credit Union swag bag for the first $5 they deposit in their savings account and a stamp on their punch card for every additional $5 deposited up to $50.

Each stamp corresponds to a Rafters-themed prize, which kids can redeem between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Witter Field's main entrance ticket office, located at 521 Lincoln St.

"We are extremely happy to continue our partnership with Connexus through their transition and keep the Kid's Club going," said Hannah Jurgens, Rafters accounts and corporate service manager. "This punch card is a great way to teach kids how to start saving their money and rewarding them with awesome Rafters prizes!"

To set up a Connexus Credit Union savings account, stop in at one of their branch locations or visit connexuscu.org for more information. Kids can pick up their punch cards at Connexus locations in Wisconsin Rapids or Stevens Point.

Membership eligibility is required for kids to participate and punch cards are limited to one card per person. Punch cards are valid only for the 2019 Wisconsin Rapids Rafters season.

Opening Day of the Rafters 10thanniversary season is on Friday, May 31stagainst the Madison Mallards. For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at

715-424-5400, or come visit us at historic Witter Field. The Rafthouse is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

