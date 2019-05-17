Rafters Opening Day Just 14 Days Away

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - Spring is turning into Summer, the school year is coming to an end, and Rafters baseball is just around the corner. The Rafters home opener is in sight with the first home game of the season just 14 days away! The Rafters initial plan was to have an appearance by former Wisconsin Rapids Twins player and manager Charlie Manual, but due to a scheduling conflict he is unable to make his way to Wisconsin Rapids. Instead, the Rafters will be joined by Twin great, Gary Gaetti.

This is going to be an exciting season with it being the 10th Year Anniversary of the Rafters organization. The promotional schedule is packed full of fun and entertainment. To start it off, fans will receive their Al's Auto Glass Magnet Schedule and be able to meet former Wisconsin Rapids Twin, Gary Gaetti.

The Twins Hall of Famer, Gaetti played in the Major Leagues from 1981 to 2000 with six organizations. He was 2-time All-Star, 4-time Gold Glove Winner, and a World Series Champion. Gary Gaetti is known by local fans for his time spent in Wisconsin Rapids in 1980. Gaetti is one of the best players to come through Witter Field and will be throwing out the first pitch of the season to kick off the 10th year of the Rafters.

