Rafters Open Division Play at Madison

May 30, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Madison, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (1-1) play their first division game of the team's 10thanniversary season on the road tonight against the Madison Mallards (2-0) at 6:05 p.m.

The Rafters played a doubleheader in Rockford Wednesday, winning the first game and dropping the second. Osvaldo Tovalin impressed at the plate, hitting .429 through two games. Richie Schiekofer went 2-for-6 on the day and drove in two runs.

Rafters pitching had a successful day, shutting out the Rivets and holding them to five hits in game one. On the doubleheader, Rapids pitchers posted 22 strikeouts and just one walk.

The Mallards won their first two games against the Kokomo Jackrabbits by a combined score of 18-3. EJ Ranel leads the Madison offense with a .556 batting average and five RBIs.

Tonight's game is the first of twelve matchups this season between the Mallards and Rafters in the Great Lakes West division.

Want to attend a Rafters game this season? Rafters 9-Game Ticket Packages are on sale now! For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at

715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafthouse is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.