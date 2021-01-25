Rafters Offer Contactless Valentine's Day Delivery

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Roses are red, Rosco is blue, we love Rafters baseball, and we know you do too! The Rafters and Rosco are giving fans the chance to give a Rafters Valentine's Day gift to someone special. Each gift will be delivered on Sunday, February 14th by Rosco's contactless delivery service. Rosco and the Rafters want to make sure the safety of fans continue to be the top priority. Whether you send us to home or work, Rosco is the one for the job!

Package #1 - Hearts & Crafts Package

Spend a summer date night at Witter Field in the Point Craft River! This adult package includes two reserved Point Craft River tickets to a 2021 game of your choice. The tickets include all-you-can-drink craft beer and cider with over 20 different options to choose from and an all-you-can-eat buffet including BBQ pulled pork, chicken, burgers, hot dogs, baked beans and chips. In addition to the tickets, this adult Valentine's Day package includes a $20 Rafters gift card (which can be used on merchandise, tickets, or food and beverage), and a rose or box of chocolates. This package is available for only $75.

Package #2 - Ultimate Fan Package

The 9-Game package is the perfect way to show someone you love them 9x as much! This gift isn't just one game, it's nine! The 9-Game package includes one reserved bleacher seat to nine Rafters games with a flexible ticket exchange policy, all-you-can-eat ballpark food, and all-you-can-drink fountain soda from the time the gates open until the end of the 5th inning, a Rafters hat, and guaranteed giveaway items. This Valentine's Day package also includes a Rafters t-shirt and a rose or a box of chocolates. This package is available for only $130.

Package #3 - Thinking of You Bundle

Show your bundle of love that you're thinking about them with a bundle of Rafters love. This package includes a Rafters beanie, Rafters socks, a Rafters mask, and a rose or box of chocolates for only $35.

Package #4 - Lil' Rafters Package

Show your young one some love this Valentine's Day with some help from the Rafters! The youth package includes two reserved bleacher tickets to any 2021 regular season Rafters home game, a Rafters mask, a youth Rafters t-shirt, and a rose or box of chocolates. This package is available for only $25.

Each Rafters Valentine's Day package will be delivered to your sweetheart by Rafters beloved mascot, Rosco P. Rafter. All deliveries will be contactless and at least six feet apart on Valentine's Day, Sunday, February 14th. Orders must be placed by Friday, February 12th at 5pm. When ordering, purchasers will need to include the recipient's address for delivery and a half-hour time slot during which the roses will be delivered during the day. Between 8:00am - 7:00pm. These special Valentine's Day offers will be available for purchase at the Rafters Front Office at Witter Field or by phone at 715-424-5400.

