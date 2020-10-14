Rafters New Front Office Addition Marks First Female Dominated Office in Northwoods League

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - Following the conclusion of the 2020 season the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters announce the addition of Chloe de Vries to the front office staff as the Marketing and Public Relations Manager.

De Vries started her baseball career with the Rafters as a marketing intern and on-field emcee during the 2018 season and returned in May 2020 as the Seasonal Marketing Manager. De Vries will handle all media and public relations, as well as oversee the promotional team to enhance the fun, fan involved experience offered at Witter Field.

"The one thing I love about working at this level of baseball is the fact that you gain experience in everything from ballpark operations to ticket sales and marketing," de Vries said. "I am ready to learn and contribute to this fantastic organization."

As a graduate of Chapman University, de Vries accomplished a degree in Communication Studies. At Chapman she worked with the athletics department for four years as the Sports Information Student Assistant and served as the PA Announcer for all sports. During her time in college, de Vries interned with the Los Angeles Clippers Public Relations department for two seasons. When not at the ballpark, she loves to run, hangout with her family, and support the Angels!

De Vries joins Hannah Jurgens, Assistant General Manager, on the Rafters staff. Jurgens is going on her fourth season with the Rafters. With two females and one male, the Rafters front office is officially female dominated. This marks the first female dominated front office in the organization's history, as well as Northwoods League history.

"This is a huge milestone! Not only within our organization and the Northwoods League, but for all women in sports," Jurgens stated. "It's just a small step to breaking down barriers in a male dominated industry, but it's a step. I hope to inspire the next girl who has dreams of working in sports."

