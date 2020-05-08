Rafters May Day Community Experience An Enormous Success

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, in partnership with its nine Founding Partners, Furniture & ApplianceMart/Ashley HomeStore and Thrivent Financial, held a drive through experience for the whole family. The free experience took place at the Witter Field Lincoln Street parking lot on May 1st starting at 5pm and ending when the last car made it through.

The experience featured non-contact booths from local organizations found in Central Wisconsin, including Aspirus, Accounting Plus, Crossview Church, Rapids Floral and Gifts, Thrivent Financial, and more. Each car that drove through received an adult bag and up to two kid's bags filled with goods and information from local businesses and organizations. The cherry on top was a "Thank You" video at the last booth. Each vehicle that passed by had an opportunity to leave a thank you message for the healthcare workers, teachers, and other essential workers in the area.

Thrivent Financial had a booth to donate nonperishable food items. Each car that donated received one entry to be placed in a drawing for a chance to win Rafters Tickets for the 2020 season, including two Point Craft River tickets, four Solarus Founders Club tickets, and four reserved bleacher seat tickets. The Rafters and the Central Wisconsin community were able to donate 1684.5 pounds of food to the South Wood County Emerging Pantry Shelf (SWEPS).

In addition, with each car that came through the event 170 meals were donated to Feeding America. In total, 317 cars attended the experience. Altogether, with the community and the Rafters adding more contributions, the total amount of meals donated to Feeding America were 60,000. This donation would not be made possible if it weren't for the support and generosity from Aspirus Arise, Applied Laser, Delta Dental, the Delta Dental Foundation, Ellis Stone Construction, EO Johnson, Furniture & ApplianceMart/Ashley HomeStore, Gamber Johnson, L&S Electric, Mid-State Trucking, Skyward, Spectrum Insurance (Stevens Point), and Terrace Homes.

Rafters Assistant GM Hannah Jurgens was amazed at the experience, "Cars were lined up every street surrounding Witter Field waiting to be able to drive through, I was awestruck. Some cars drove over 45 minutes and others waited nearly two hours, just to be able to drive through, donate food, and be another 170 meals donated. Our motto for this season is 'Where Our Community Comes Together' and this was a testament to how amazing and supportive the Central Wisconsin community truly is!"

