Rafters Making a Splash in Respective Collegiate Seasons

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - As the collegiate sports landscape has adapted to the Covid-19 pandemic, many schools have safely returned to baseball in 2021. Incoming Rafters are already making an impact on the field, setting the stage for an exciting summer of baseball.

LSU baseball has played 17 games so far this year. As a freshman, Jordan Thompson has started 15 games. He has driven in 11 runs with 16 hits, five being home runs. Brody Drost has appeared in 14 games, starting 11, and has blasted two homers.

Long Island University had its season opener on March 10th against Fairleigh Dickinson. EJ Exposito hit two home runs, one being a grand slam, and totaled six RBI on the day. Nick Torres pitched 1.2 innings, striking out two batters, and keeping the bases clear.

The Big East has also returned to action. Sterling Hayes, a sophomore shortstop at Creighton University, is posting a .333 average in 21 at-bats with one home run in the young 2021 season. Senior Hunter Waldis of Seton Hall University has pitched 4.2 innings in four appearances totaling eight strikeouts.

A couple Rafters returners have also started the collegiate season strong. Davidson College began its season in late February. Jacob Hinderleider has appeared in all 13 games with five hits, two doubles, and two RBIs. Jack Gonzales has appeared in two games for Dixie State, pitching in five innings with seven strikeouts.

NCAA Division 3 and NAIA are set to start games in early April.

Mark your calendars! The Rafters Home Opener is on Monday, May 31st at 6:35pm against rival Wisconsin Woodchucks. Reserve your tickets today with a Rafters ticket package! Single game tickets go on sale in April.

