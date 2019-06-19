Rafters Make Splash with Sweep of Chinooks

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (13-9) swept the Lakeshore Chinooks (7-17) and took sole possession of second place in the Great Lakes West Division with a 4-1 win Wednesday night.

The Chinooks struck first with an RBI double in the top of the first inning. The Rafters answered in the fourth inning tying the game with an RBI double by Harry Fullerton and taking the lead on a run scored on an error.

Izzy Fuentes entered the game in the sixth inning with the bases loaded and retired the next three batters to keep the Rafters 2-1 lead intact. Wisconsin Rapids added two more runs in the seventh inning on an RBI single by Edarian Williams to take a 4-1 lead. Fuentes closed out the rest of the game to clinch the Rafters win.

Wisconsin Rapids starter Nathan Hemmerling threw five innings, striking out three batters and giving up just three hits to earn the win. Lakeshore's Aaron Ras gets the loss with four innings of work as the starter.

Wisconsin Rapids closes out a four day homestand on Thursday with a doubleheader against the Green Bay Booyah. Thursday will be Ho-Chunk Gaming Nekoosa Military Appreciation Night at Historic Witter Field, featuring special digital camo jerseys that will be worn by the Rafters and auctioned off postgame to benefit the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

