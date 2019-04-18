Rafters Lock in Two More Players to 2019 Roster

April 18, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters announced the return of right-handed Delaware pitcher Winston Allen and the signing of Villanova freshman outfielder Dylan McNary.

Allen, who is currently a sophomore, started two games for the Rafters in 2018. He pitched 10 innings in three appearances, surrendering 10 runs and notching 6 strikeouts. In his first start, Allen pitched a season-high five innings, striking out three batters and allowing two runs.

This season with Delaware, Allen has collected 22 strikeouts in 25.1 innings of work for the Blue Hens. The 6-2 New Jersey native has made fourteen appearances in relief and collected 2 saves. Last year, Allen finished the season with a 5.30 ERA in two starts and eight appearances. Additionally, he struck out 14 batters over 18.2 innings.

"Wisconsin Rapids is a great place with an even greater fan base and I couldn't be more excited to get back out there to come be a part of that community again," Allen said.

Originally from Jefferson, Massachusetts, McNary has started 31 games as a freshman for Villanova this season. The right-handed hitter is hitting .281 and has batted in 12 runs while scoring 22 more. During the fall, McNary registered a .583 on-base percentage, going 4-for-9 in four fall games.

McNary graduated from Noble & Greenough High School, where he played for two years. The 6-0 two-way player was named to the Midland Wachusett League Division A All-Star team his junior year. McNary earned All-League Honors as a senior and finished his prep baseball career with a .364 batting average and .659 slugging percentage.

"I am extremely excited for the opportunity to be playing for the Rafters this summer in a league as distinguished as the Northwoods League," McNary said. "I think it will give me a great chance to play with elite competition and better my craft for my upcoming sophomore season at Villanova."

Want to attend a Rafters game next season? Rafters 9-Game Ticket Packages are on sale now! For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at

715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafthouse is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.