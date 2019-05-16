Rafters Introduce Specialty Jersey, Auction Nights

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters announced four specialty jerseys the team will wear on select nights during the 2019 Northwoods League season. ese specialty jersey designs will be auctioned off postgame to benefit Wisconsin nonprofit organizations.

Historic Witter Field will play host to Ho-Chunk Military Appreciation Night on ursday, July 20, with the Rafters wearing exclusive digital camo jerseys. e postgame jersey auction will benefit the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

On Tuesday, July 23, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters will transform into the Wisconsin Rapids Gorgeous Grandmas for the night in honor of National Gorgeous Grandma Day. e Rafters will offer a buy-one-get-one-free special for fans over 55 years of age. e ballpark will feature references to all of the comforts of grandma's house, from butterscotch candies to crossword puzzles. Additionally, the Rafters will offer blood pressure screenings at the game and the Mid-State hair salon will be in attendance offering their services.

During the team's 10th anniversary season, the Rafters will pay homage to the organization's rich history with Mid-State Technical College Turn Back the Clock Night on Tuesday, July 30. Rafters players and coaches will wear special re-creations of the first Rafters Jersey and fans are encouraged to wear red to the game. e retro jersey auction will be used to benefit the Mid-State Foundation.

On Friday, August 2, the Rafters will wear unique Advanced Disposal ank You Fans Jerseys. In January, Rafters fans were encouraged to submit pictures of themselves wearing Rafters gear for a chance to have their photo incorporated into the jersey's design. Proceeds from that night's jersey auction will benefit the Boys and Girls Club.

