Rafters Go Coast to Coast with Signings

April 19, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters would like to proudly welcome right-handed pitcher Connor Kurki and third baseman Brendan Bobo.

Kurki is in his sophomore season at Coastal Carolina University. The Iola, Wisconsin native has made two appearances in 2022, totaling a 4.50 ERA, two strikeouts, and no walks. While in high school at Iola-Scandinavia, Kurki was certainly an all-around athlete in high school, as he lettered in and was the team captain of his high school baseball, football, and basketball teams. He was ranked by Perfect Game as the fifth-best right-handed pitcher and 23rd overall best player in Wisconsin in his graduating class of 2020. Kurki was also a member of the National Honor Society in high school.

"The thing I am looking forward to most is playing close to so a lot of people close to me

can see me play that I haven't in a long time," said Kurki. "My message to Rafters Fans would just be let's have a heck of a summer enjoying America's Pastime at Witter Field."

Brendan Bobo is in his second season at Cal State Fullerton but is considered a freshman due to COVID. He did play in his true freshman season of 2021, hitting .247 with three homers and 15 RBI. Bobo's second season with the Titans has improved his batting average to .291, has still managed 3 homers, and has 16 RBI. He was a four-time baseball letter winner at Harbor High School in his hometown of Santa Cruz, California. Bobo chose Cal State Fullerton because it was his dream school. His father, Elgin, played in the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim organization. Bobo also volunteers his time outside of baseball and school with the Special Olympics.

"One thing I'm looking forward to the most about playing for the Rafters and in the Northwoods League is the competition. I love to compete, and I know the Northwoods Leagues is filled with a bunch of great talent," said Bobo. "There's many things that college has taught me that I can apply to playing for the Rafters, but one thing that sticks out is always trying to compete at the highest level and to never be satisfied with what you got."

