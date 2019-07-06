Rafters Fall Short in Nail-Biter with Dock Spiders

July 6, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Fond du Lac, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (2-2) scored first and came back late, but ultimately could not hang on in a 4-2 loss to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (3-1) Saturday night.

CJ Willis had a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to put the Rafters on the board first, but Fond du Lac took the lead on a two-RBI double by Zeb Adreon. Trailing 2-1 in the eighth inning, Peter Matt reached on an error and Roman Trujillo scored to tie the game 2-2.

In the bottom of the inning, Andrew Bullock hit a two-RBI single to give Fond du Lac the lead. Wisconsin Rapids brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning, but could not complete the comeback.

Rafters reliever Jimmy Borzone is credited with the loss in 2.1 innings of work. Fond du Lac's Jack Snyder earns the win out of the bullpen. The Rafters are now 6-2 against the Dock Spiders this season.

Wisconsin Rapids plays its furthest game of the season Sunday as it travels to Kokomo for two games against the Jackrabbits. The team then returns home to face the Dock Spiders at Historic Witter Field on July 10 for Quality Feed and Seed Bark in the Park Night.

Want to attend a Rafters game this season? Single-game tickets are on sale now. For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafters ticket office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.