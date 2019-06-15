Rafters Chase Sweep over Green Bay at Home

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Following a shutout win, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (10-8) look to move into sole possession of second place in the Great Lakes West Division as they take on the Green Bay Booyah (10-8) Saturday.

Wisconsin Rapids jumped on the Booyah early with a two-run homer by Peter Matt and rode a strong seven-inning performance by starter Gareth Stroh on their way to a 9-0 win on Friday. The Rafters have now won six of their last seven games.

The Rafters have the no. 2 pitching staff in the league and boast the league batting average and RBI leaders in Richie Schiekofer and Jake Dunham, respectively.

Nathan Hemmerling is projected to start for Wisconsin Rapids, with a 1.63 ERA. He has a 1-1 record through three starts and notched four strikeouts through 11 innings. Tommy Miller gets the nod for Green Bay in his first appearance for the Booyah.

The Rafters travel to Madison Sunday for a 1:05 p.m. game with the Mallards. Wisconsin Rapids returns to Witter Field Monday to take on the Mallards at 7:05 p.m. on Pie Night at the ballpark.

Want to attend a Rafters game this season? Single-game tickets are on sale now. For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafters ticket office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

