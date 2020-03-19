Rafters Bring Back Two Familiar Faces

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are excited to have two familiar faces in cranberry and gold for this upcoming year, Seton Hall pitcher Hunter Waldis, and Davenport shortstop Roman Trujillo.

Far Hills, New Jersey native Hunter Waldis is returning to the Rafters after taking the summer off in 2019. At Seton Hall, Waldis has been a reliable bullpen arm for the past two seasons. As a sophomore in 2019, Waldis finished with a 3-1 record out of the bullpen and a 4.55 ERA, striking out 40 batters in 26 appearances. Before the suspension of the 2020 college baseball season, Waldis allowed one run over three appearances.

Waldis' successful 2019 was born out of his 2018 summer with the Rafters. Waldis appeared in 22 games in the Northwoods League, wrapping up the season with a 2.73 ERA and 45 strikeouts, best among Rafters relievers.

Roman Trujillo, a redshirt junior at Davenport, is returning to the Rafters after a successful 2019 campaign at shortstop. Trujillo saw the most games out of the Rafters line up last season, playing in 69 of the 74. En route to a division title, Trujillo dominated defensively while locking in offensively towards the end of the season, ending with a .267 batting average and 51 hits. Trujillo was also a nuisance for opponents on the bases, stealing 14 bags in the regular season.

In 2020, Trujillo was excelling for the Davenport Panthers before the premature end of the season, batting .345 with 16 RBIs and five stolen bases. The Las Cruces, New Mexico native played for New Mexico State from 2016-2017, ending his sophomore year batting .308.

Rafters Field Manager Craig Noto speaks highly of Trujillo: "Roman proved to be the best defensive shortstop in the conference last year. He was the model of consistent defensive play and solid offensive production throughout the entire 74 game slate for us. We are excited to have him back to help anchor the middle of our defense."

The Rafters Home Opener is slated for 6:05pm on Wednesday, May 27th against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. For any questions on ticket packages or group outings call us at 715-424-5400 or visit us at Witter Field. The Front Office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

